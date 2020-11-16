HOPKINTON — Wood River Health Services opened a new COVID-19 testing and respiratory clinic Monday in the parking lot of the main building.
The 40-foot modular unit, which resembles a construction trailer, has been dubbed “The Eagle” because of all the eagle stickers affixed to the unit by the leasing company, Eagle Leasing.
With winter coming, Wood River Chief Executive Officer Alison Croke said the center needed a testing site that was close by but not in the main building.
“We were looking for a solution which was an alternative to a tent,” she said. “We did the tent back in April, May, when we had the drive-through for testing and respiratory visits, but with the winter months coming up and the weather being unpredictable, we needed an alternative unit.”
The trailer was leased with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or “CARES,” Act, the economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress last March.
When the unit arrived about a month ago, Wood River staff immediately began installing the features and equipment required for COVID-19 testing.
“We needed to run electricity to it, we needed to put Wi-Fi in there and phone (service), we needed to build a ramp for accessibility and we had to wait for all the supplies to come in to equip the mobile unit with exam tables and other things,” Croke said. “So it took us a little bit, and everything’s just taking longer because of the pandemic and the supply chain interruptions.”
In addition to windows that can be opened, the trailer is equipped with additional HEPA filters.
There are two rooms that can be used as exam rooms, and COVID tests are performed by a nurse. While the official opening was on Monday, the center began testing clients in the trailer on Nov. 12.
“We booked last week for today,” Croke said Monday. “The testing appointments, in particular, are booking up very fast.”
The samples are sent to East Side Clinical Laboratories in Providence, and results are usually available in about three days.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island continues to rise, Croke said Wood River was receiving more calls from people wanting to be tested.
“We are seeing an increasing number of calls for sure, patients and non-patients, people looking for tests,” she said. “The minute we opened up for testing, those slots, they’re almost immediately filling up. We’re looking to hire another staff position, another LPN [licensed practical nurse] position, to help us to meet the need, and we will do the best we can to get as many patients tested as possible.”
Croke said the pandemic was taking a toll on Wood River’s staff.
“Our staff is exhausted,” she said. “Our staff have COVID fatigue. I can’t imagine the staff in a facility like a nursing home or a hospital …. But yet, they’re resilient and they’re coming to work and everyone’s staying calm. People are listening to the science, not the rhetoric, and that’s important.”
Testing is currently available to current Wood River patients and only by appointment.
Appointments for a COVID test, flu vaccine or for patients experiencing respiratory symptoms can be made by calling 401-539-2461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.