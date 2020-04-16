HOPE VALLEY — Wood River Health Services has opened a drive-up COVID-19 testing facility and respiratory clinic.
Located in the parking lot of the center, the services will be available only by appointment and will be offered two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., until May 7. Both the hours and days of operation could expand.
Wood River CEO Alison Croke said the decision to open a testing facility was made about two weeks ago.
“In order to open, we needed to secure a tent, ensure we have enough PPE for the staff in the clinic, and procure testing kits as well as other supplies,” she said. “The tent is heated, but we needed to purchase a small generator to power the heater. We also needed to identify staff who were able to work in the clinic.”
The cost to set up the testing facility, a little less than $10,000, was covered by funds from the stimulus money that was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ACT, or CARES.
The new facility, Croke said, reflected the center’s mandate of providing accessible health care to the community.
“It is the mission of our health center to provide accessible, affordable high-quality care to the patients in our service area,” she said. “Responding to this pandemic by offering a respiratory clinic and testing site aligns with our mission to serve the community. Many of our patients experience challenges with transportation, and may not be able to get to a site that is further away.
"Offering our Hope Valley location as an option helps them to access their care and a test if needed. Many of the other health centers across the state are doing something similar, but we are the only health center in Washington County operating such a clinic.”
The clinic and testing tent are currently available only to clients of the center, however revised federal guidelines now make it possible for new patients to access the facility, once they have undergone a telehealth, or virtual, screening. Croke said the center has been doing telehealth visits for about two weeks and would soon be introducing video “virtual visits.”
“We are implementing a video virtual visit in another week or so,” she said. “Patients have been very receptive to the telehealth visits. Providers are able to accomplish much of what they would during an in-person visit, but there are some obvious limitations to what they can do. They cannot see the patient or listen to any vital signs to make a diagnosis. The move to video visits will help with this limitation.
"Some patients still need to be seen in the clinic. ... The patient needs a smartphone or table with camera capability, like Facetime, or a personal computer with a camera. The video visit is secure using our electronic medical record."
Patients with appointments will be tested as they sit in their cars and specimens will be tested at East Side Clinical Labs.
Patients with respiratory issues that cannot be managed in a telehealth appointment but do not require hospitalization will be examined in the testing tent by a Wood River provider.
Patients with respiratory symptoms are asked to call Wood River at 401-539-2461. A nurse, in consultation with a provider, will triage the calls, determine which type of visit is needed and staff will then book the appointment.
People without health insurance can still enroll in the Rhode Island health insurance exchange, HealthSource RI, until April 30. Certified health insurance navigators are available at the center to help clients select the appropriate plan and fill out the forms.
