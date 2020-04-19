NORTH STONINGTON — For staff and management at Matches Tavern, April has traditionally been a very busy month.
The pub, located within the clubhouse at the Lake of Isles golf resort, is a popular destination for golfers looking to get back on the green after the long winter months and Foxwoods guests seeking to enjoy the warmer spring weather.
Not this year — but that hasn’t stopped the North Stonington restaurant from making adjustments and shifting gears to provide a curbside service that is specializing in family meals, an effort that Lake of Isles General Manager Christopher Campbell said is helping to keep the tavern in business during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Being a golf-based facility, we knew when the governor asked businesses to adjust that we were going to take a hit,” Campbell said. “We didn’t want to just lay our workers off, and the team came together to come up with a concept that would potentially help the community while allowing our full-time staff to keep their jobs.”
For the tavern, it has involved a considerable shift in operations. The entire clubhouse building, which houses the tavern as well as other facilities related to the golf-based business, was closed in March as a precaution and the public is not allowed inside.
Lake of Isles isn’t just losing out on the golfers either. Campbell said in addition to the typical bar sales, the restaurant and facility is unable to cater weddings and corporate events. The events provide much of the tavern’s seasonal business, and not having the option to provide such services required the restaurant to seek more creative ways to make ends meet.
“We have taken the restrictions a little further than most, but we felt it was our responsibility to restrict access to the building in order to protect both our customers and our staff,” he said.
North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo praised the decision last week, saying that many businesses in town have gone above and beyond to restrict interaction and limit the spread of coronavirus through the community.
Urgo said businesses have been very cooperative with the efforts, and in turn the community has provided a good deal of support for some. He said he realizes that for many business owners and workers in the community, asking them to just change the way they do things is a challenging request
“I’m proud of how our community has responded. Without everyone doing their part, the impact would be a lot worse,” Urgo said.
At Matches, Campbell said fortunately the dramatic shift in operations has been met with strong support. The organization provided hundreds of Easter brunch kits last weekend and received nearly 250 orders for Easter dinners that were provided curbside on Saturday and Sunday.
He said the business is thankful for the support they’ve received and will continue to seek new ways to provide reasonably priced family options through the crisis response. Campbell and Urgo also encouraged area residents to consider supporting other small business as well to assure the community is able to return to normal as quickly as possible once state restrictions are lifted.
“If everyone continues to support one another and stay the course, the hope is that we as a community will be able to come out of this just as strong as we went in,” Urgo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.