WESTERLY — With a little extra time on their hands as a result of social distancing requirements, members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department are finding a different way to serve their communities.
Volunteers with the department have launched a new initiative, Dunn’s Corners Fire Cares, which aims to provide assistance for those in the community who are most in need — those who are homebound and have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Last weekend, the effort led members of the agency to team up and deliver 30 baskets to recipients within the fire department.
“Without the usual weekly training and with everyone staying at home, the members have found themselves searching for a different way to stay involved,” said Capt. Jeffrey Thomas. “We developed Dunn’s Corners Fire Cares as a way to give back to the community and to thank them for their continued support.”
Thomas said the basket delivery, which was the first of what the agency hopes will be the first in a series of different programs to give back and counter the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, was a concept that was developed during a conversation between several members.
Each basket contained a wide variety of necessities and pick-me-ups, including items such as toilet paper, gift cards, snacks, bottled waters, board games and even books. The materials were collected and sorted by members of the department, who then delivered them by fire truck to the chosen recipients on May 2.
Several of those who benefited from the basket donations said the act of kindness “warmed their heart” and helped provide not just assistance, but joy during a challenging time.
“I am confined to bed rest and was therefore was unable to receive it in person but want to thank those who gave up their day to deliver the basket, and also those that contributed to putting together this symbolic gesture of kindness and goodwill,” said one recipient in an email to department staff. “What a surprise that volunteer firefighters are thinking of others … when we should be thinking of them and their service and dedication.”
A second recipient, in an email to the two men who delivered the basket, praised the organization and delivery and thanked the volunteers for their inspirational efforts.
“I’m always one to say it takes a village to bring up a child,” the email reads. “It takes a great team to reach out to a community with support and kindness. You worked as a team, and made things happen; you should take a great amount of pride in all your good works.”
The Dunn’s Corners Fire Department shared the email texts with The Sun, but did not release the names of those who received baskets.
Although the next effort will not likely be exactly the same, Thomas said members are already looking at other opportunities to help the community. He said the department will likely need to pause the program once things “return to normal” in order to catch up on training, but do hope to extend the effort beyond the crisis.
In the meantime, he said they will continue to develop unique ways to give back and support those in the district, many who have long supported the department or even served previously.
“For many of the volunteers, they are here because they want to make a difference. That hasn’t changed and as we are less visible in the community right now, we want to do something to get out there and show we are still here for everyone.”
