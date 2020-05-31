FILE - In this Tuesday, May 19, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he walks to the Senate chamber after meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many states have yet to spend the federal funding they got more than a month ago to help with soaring costs related to the coronavirus crisis, making it tougher for states and cities to argue that they need hundreds of billions more from U.S. taxpayers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)