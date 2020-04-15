NORTH STONINGTON — Sometimes, something good comes out of a bad situation.
For local anglers, one silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the country is that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order opening up all public lakes, ponds, rivers and streams throughout the state early for fishing season, as well as all 117 boat launches (docks are not in place yet).
Originally slated for April 11, the state decided to open fishing season early this year in the hopes that it would help to limit the spread of the coronavirus by eliminating the large crowds that often accompany the opening day of fishing.
“This is great. It is a happy consequence of the virus to have opening day of fishing moved up,” said Matt Reil of Griswold, who was taking full advantage of the early season recently to enjoy his favorite, nature-centered pastime. At least this is one positive for people who love to fish."
Following state guidelines, Reil was fishing alone, relishing the solitude and hoping to reel in a tasty brown or rainbow trout.
Along with the mandated social distancing, all other regular fishing rules — licensing, trout and salmon stamps, methods, catch and release areas, creel limits, and length limits — should be observed, according to the state.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection emphasized in a news release that anglers should stay at least six feet away from one another, practice good personal hygiene, and stay home and away from others if they feel sick. They also recommend choosing a different location or coming back on another day if there is a crowd at your favorite fishing spot.
“I love to fish, and today, the whole family got the chance to take advantage of the nice weather and the early open fishing season,” said Shaun Toland of Preston, who spent the accelerated opening day fishing at Billings Lake in North Stonington. His efforts yielded three largemouth bass, which he threw back.
"This was a happy day for me. I grew up in the outdoors, fishing and hunting, and I hope that maybe, if nothing else comes out of this epidemic, the fact that life is too short and we need to get off our phones and get back to nature will once again be part of our lives.
"It's sad that it has taken something like the coronavirus to get us here, but it is reminding us what is really important."
Julie Poole and her family, also enjoying Billings Lake, felt the same way.
“There is nothing else to do today, so why not get out and enjoy nature with one another,” she said. “It was nice to get out of the house, see other people enjoying themselves and just take it slow.”
Poole and her family were not as successful at hooking a fish as Toland was, but they said they enjoyed the day and got some fresh air.
Poole’s friend, Nicole Shaw, who works with her at Foxwoods said, “You always think you want some extra time off work, but once you get it, you really miss work. I can’t wait to get back to work and get back to normal after all this ends, but today was a nice day to get out.”
For more information about fishing regulations in the state, visit https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Fishing/COVID-19-Updates-Fisheries-Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.