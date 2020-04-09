PROVIDENCE — As people shelter at home during the COVID-19 crisis, the stress of the pandemic and isolation of confinement can create dangerous situations for the victims of domestic violence.
At her Thursday briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo acknowledged that reports of domestic violence had increased.
"It's not entirely surprising," she said. "Many, many people are out of work, we're all stuck in our homes and it's frustrating. Having said that, [it's] not acceptable and we are putting together a comprehensive plan to address it."
Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence executive director Tonya Harris said the advocates who help victims navigate the court system had reported an uptick in cases.
“What we’re hearing from our advocates is that they are seeing increases, and you’d expect that, because people are now isolated,” she said. “Shelter-in-place is in effect right now, so you have a situation where the victim is at home and the abuser may be as well, so the abuser now has control and 24-7 access to the victim, and so, what shelter in place has done is that home may not be the safest place for a victim, especially when they’re living with their abuser. So not only do you have a victim that has the fear of going outside because of exposure to COVID-19 ... the victim’s fear is magnified, because not only is outside not a safe place, inside is not a safe place either.”
Southern Rhode Island, from North Kingstown to Westerly, is served by the coalition member agency the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County.
Anne Mulhall, director of prevention and outreach, said the center had moved some of its services to virtual and telephone platforms.
“We are available as if we are open,” she said. “The differences are the in-person, one-to-one counseling, which they do by telephone. The support groups we do online, and we can’t do drop-ins, of course, but the helpline is open, so there’s somebody manning the phones at our office."
Nationally, the American Psychological Association reports that the pandemic is creating “unprecedented stress” that can result in unsafe conditions for families, including children, who may have not experienced domestic violence before.
In a statement released on April 8, the APA warned, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime — and the risks to victims are severe…Now, experts worry that all these numbers could increase dramatically during this period of social distancing and quarantine.”
Compounding the problem, Emory University psychiatry professor Nadine Kaslow said, is that the pandemic has reduced the options for victims looking for safety and help.
“Before the pandemic, a survivor or victim could flee a violent situation by staying with a family member, going to a shelter or filing a protective order with the police," Kaslow wrote. “For many, such options aren’t easily available right now.”
New outreach
The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched a new, statewide outreach initiative to reassure victims that resources are available during the pandemic, when they might be needed most.
The coalition is assuring victims in Rhode Island that despite office and court closings, services offered by telephone or online are continuing and even expanding.
“What we wanted to make sure was that victims are aware that we’re here, that we’re open and that we are ready to meet their needs at all levels,” Harris said. “With the closures, it can be scary and we wanted to make sure to get the message out that court is still open, that while buildings may be closed, the services that we’re providing are still available.”
Restraining orders, Harris noted, are still being issued.
“Restraining orders are being issued, temporary restraining orders are being issued and domestic violence cases are still being heard,” she said.
With the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick now temporarily closed, survivors will have to travel to the Garage Judicial Complex in Providence to obtain a restraining order, and advocates will be available to assist them there.
“Cases are still being heard,” Harris said. “They’re being heard in Providence at the Garrahy building, but some of them are still being heard. While our advocates are working remotely, court advocates at all our member agencies are working and able to help victims navigate through all of these systems via the telephone or virtually, of course.”
The Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County has compiled a list of local resources, which is available on the center’s website at https://www.dvrcsc.org/community-resources.
The South County center operates a help line from 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday at 401 782-3990, and a statewide helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-494-8100.
There is also an online live chat help line at www.ricadv.org.
“If the victim is not able to pick up the phone and call, they can use their phone to text into that online chat,” Harris said. “That’s a piece that we’ve expanded due to COVID-19.”
Victims who need immediate assistance should call or text 911.
“As long as you provide the location, a first responder can get to you right away,” Harris said.
