NORTH STONINGTON — In an effort to increase the community’s vaccination rate, Wheeler Library will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday available to all residents in the surrounding area.
The library will host the vaccination clinics using the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. No ID is needed and no appointments are necessary, though residents interested in scheduling a time may do so on the library’s website.
The clinics come as the town seeks to get more members of the public active in receiving the vaccination. During an update at the Board of Selectmen meeting last week, First Selectman Michael Urgo urged residents to consider vaccination in order to help the town work towards herd immunity.
“People need to consider getting vaccinated and let the process play out,” said Urgo, who despite precautions was diagnosed with COVID-19 following his first vaccination shot in April. “If we all take caution and participate in vaccination, we'll be able to return to a more normal way of life soon enough."
According to data available through both the Ledge Light Health District and Connecticut Department of Health websites, 52.06% of residents in North Stonington have received at least one vaccination shot and 46.57% are considered fully vaccinated. Across Connecticut, 63.3% of residents have received at least one shot and 53.9% are considered fully vaccinated.
Amy Wheeler, director of Wheeler Library, said Tuesday that those who participate will be eligible to receive a $5 coupon which can be used at any participating restaurant that day. Participating restaurants include Gourmet Galley, Jake’s Restaurant and more.
For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org.
— Jason Vallee
