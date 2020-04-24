WESTERLY — COVID-19 will push one of the town's time-honored and treasured events — the Virtu Art Festival — indoors and online.
The show, which draws tens of thousands to Wilcox Park each year, will be conducted in an electronic form with artists featured starting May 3 on the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page, Lisa Konicki, chamber president, announced Friday during a news conference at Town Hall.
"Yes, it's sad, but we cannot have it because 20,000 people normally come to Wilcox Park to enjoy an incredible exhibition of art," Konicki said.
The chamber is also organizing "a drive-by celebration" to mark the 351st anniversary of the town's founding. The idea, Konicki said, is for residents to drive by Town Hall, where town officials will be on the steps, honk horns, and then get a takeout meal from a local restaurant.
Konicki also promoted the second Shop Local Live event, which will occur today from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Several local businesses will be featured, giving viewers an opportunity to purchase items by phone. Jason and Sherry Lin, town residents who were impressed by the response to last week's event, donated $1,100 to be used to give $10 chamber gift certificates to buyers who spend at least $25. The Lins' gesture is the type that has brought the town back from previous challenges, Konicki said.
"It was never a government program that came into this community and rescued small businesses. There are always low-interest loans that are made available, but when you reflect on the challenges that this community has come through in the past, it has always been this community working together that has solved those challenges and really made the difference.
"The need for funds in this situation far exceeds what our government is ever going to be able to provide, so it is truly up to all of us collectively to save our local small businesses," Konicki said.
Officials during the news conference also discussed new grants that are available to help small businesses get through the pandemic. The Verizon/Local Initiatives Support Corporation Small Business Recovery Fund Grants program offers grants up to $10,000 for small businesses facing immediate COVID-19-related financial pressure, especially minority- and women-owned businesses. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday. More information is available here.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney announced that the town is one of 10 in the state approved to participate in the 2020 Small Business Stabilization Fund for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19. The program is focused on "micro-enterprises," or businesses with small numbers of employees. Additional information is available by contacting Principal Town Planner Ben Delaney at bdelaney@westerlyri.gov or 401-348-2550.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey reviewed some of Gov. Gina Raimondo's orders aimed at reducing spread of the virus. He reminded residents that the governor has encouraged the use of face masks in all public places such as grocery stores.
"They shouldn't be denying service [if you don't wear one], but I can tell you from my perspective you're going to be the odd person walking around without a mask on, because everyone in the store is wearing a mask," Lacey said.
Lacey encouraged those who are required to self-quarantine to follow the guidelines and stay home. The department encountered several violations of the policy during the last week, Lacey said. Similarly, Lacey said the department has responded to more than one hair salon that opened in violation of the governor's orders.
While boatyards are open, Lacey said, the businesses are limited to state residents only. Out-of-state boat owners cannot go to their boats, he said.
Lacey acknowledged that living with many of the restrictions is not easy and predicted some of the policies would soon be loosened.
