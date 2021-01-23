WESTERLY — Phoebe Huang had never even heard of Zoom. But when the regular, in-person meetings of her beloved writers group were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and group leaders suggested moving to Zoom for the group's weekly meetings, she quickly mastered the online videoconferencing platform.
"Wendy lit a fire under me," joked Huang, referring to Wendy Bradford of Mystic, the group's Zoom leader and chief motivator.
"It took some cajoling," said Huang, a Stonington resident and retired financial services professional who these days "focuses on re-exploring her world through writing," along with other members of The Westerly Writers Group. The process — from getting used to Zoom to eventually publishing a book — was not without some glitches.
"It was a Herculean effort and Keystone Cops," Huang said with a laugh. "But it worked out and it was a very interesting experiment."
That very interesting Zoom experiment has resulted in "Homeland: An Anthology," a rich and fascinating 145-page collection of short fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction centered on the theme of "homeland" from the writers group, a sort of artistic response to the pandemic that is also its second volume of work.
It's an artistic response "that refuses to quarantine passion, life and the shared human experiences that define community," and reminds readers of the "commonality of life experience and the importance of togetherness," the writers say.
"It's our collection of love, humor, sadness and a bit of intrigue that we hope will resonate with the readers," said Dyann Boudreau of Narragansett, who was a member of the book's Content Committee. "It represents how calm can surmount unrest when panic would rule."
"In the face of all that 2020 has thrown at us," said Bradford, who spearheaded the publishing of the book with Boudreau, "putting the book together had a new urgency.
"We didn’t want COVID and social distancing to rob us of writing or community," said Bradford, a retired banker who used Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform to get the book in print. "Publishing another anthology seemed more important than ever, as our country was being torn apart by the pandemic, political stress and fears of an uncertain economic future."
"Homeland is a balm," she added, an ideal balm for what so many people have been experiencing since the pandemic began: fear and anger and loneliness.
The works "extend from a micro view of nature and oneself to a macro view of our nation, world and humanity," reads the preface of the book.
Sixteen writers from a variety of backgrounds have contributed to "Homeland," including Jane Barstow, a published author and retired professor of English and women's studies who taught in Greece and Bulgaria as a Fulbright Scholar; Weekapaug resident Mel Jolly, a retired U.S. Air Force Captain; Al Clemence of Westerly, a retired airline pilot who served in the U.S. Army as a pilot; Andy Rosenzweig, a retired policeman from the Bronx; Bernard "Bing" Bartick of North Stonington, a retired history teacher; Donna Vaillancourt of Westerly, a Boston native who is retired from a career in human resources; Donna Ursillo of Westerly, a semi-retired freelance writer and several others.
The writers group, Bradford said, is "like a beautiful, multi-colored, embroidered coat."
"We are eclectic," she said, "And in a world so divided," writing together as a group "allows each of us to look at different sides of things and write for the joy of writing."
Members of the writing group, which describes itself on paper as "a diverse group of seasoned and fledgling authors" who "share a genuine passion for storytelling and depend on one another for this honesty and motivation," have clearly formed deep relationships with each other.
"I've just loved this group so much," said Bradford, the self-described "bulldog" of the group.
"We're a collage of different talents," said Christina Danese of Westerly, a fundraising professional who dedicated her submissions to "Homeland" to her late husband, Renato Danese.
When her "world shifted," she said, following the death of her husband, and was then compounded by the pandemic, she found writing with the group helped her work through the grieving process.
"It's been such a wonderful, terrific experience," she said. "We all have such unique voices and perspectives."
"We have such a sense of community," Danese added. "These days, when we've all been feeling disconnected, the connectedness of the group is so important.
"We are a group of really nice, good people," she continued. "We genuinely enjoy one another and our writing is getting stronger. It's a lovely thing to be part of."
"I've made a whole lot of new friends," said Bartick, who's been a member of the group since the first year. Not only does he get to keep his brain active by writing, he said, but he gets to write with trusted group members.
"I have learned a lot and everyone is nice," Vaillancourt said. "We have a prompt each week ... and an 'anything goes' week where we can write about whatever suits us."
"Something I didn't fully appreciate was how much respect we have for one another," said Huang, explaining that group members are full of generosity and sincerity with a wish "to truly help one another."
"We are all equals," Huang said. "Wendy and Dyann are our cheerleaders but we are all equals."
And the group is "absolutely open" to new members, said Bradford.
"We love different voices," she said.
This is the second book for the writers group, founded at the Westerly Public Library three years ago by Erik Caswell and Cynthia F. Davidson, another contributor to "Homeland." The group's members, "a diverse group of seasoned and fledgling authors" who "share a genuine passion for storytelling and depend on one another for honesty and motivation," used to meet in person every Saturday morning to share their work, write prompts and discuss their favorite books.
"I started the group as a library program because I think writing groups are a much needed place for people who wouldn't otherwise know each other," said Caswell, now a librarian at the Mystic Noank Library.
Writers groups create the ideal atmosphere for people to "sit down, get real about their lives and share honestly about what they've been through and experienced," said Caswell, who was working at the Westerly Library when he helped form the group.
"It's since taken on a life of its own and grown and changed and seen new faces under the leadership of Wendy and Dyann," he added.
"Erik created the environment that afforded us to do what we have done," Huang said.
"Homeland: An Anthology" is available at Savoy Bookshop and Café, at Wheeler High School in North Stonington and at Amazon.com for $8.95.
