WESTERLY — Residents were encouraged, again, to follow social distancing protocols and other guidelines and orders aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at Town Hall Friday.
While state beach parking lots were ordered closed by Gov. Gina Raimondo, the two town beach parking lots remain open, Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
"Keep your social distance and do not get in groups over five," Lacey said to those planning to visit the beach.
The police department, Lacey said, is mainly focused on educating the public about the regulations but will enforce them, through legal action, if necessary. The department has established a new e-mail address — COVID19@westerlypolice.org — for questions on the virus and related regulations.
"We haven't seen the height of this, so again I can't emphasize enough as for compliance," Lacey said.
Lacey also clarified a point he said has prompted many questions: residents of Connecticut who come to Westerly for business purposes are not required to self-quarantine, he said. The self-quarantine order signed by Raimondo applies to people who come into Rhode Island from another state with the intention of residing in Rhode Island, Lacey said.
"The 14-day quarantine is strictly for residing — if you are coming from out of state to reside you have to quarantine," Lacey said.
The department is not enforcing a municipal ordinance prohibiting the distribution of single-use plastic bags because several grocery stores are having trouble ordering paper bags, Lacey said.
Boat yards and marinas are allowed to put boats in the water but boat owners must abide by social distancing regulations, Lacey said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney announced that he had ordered a ban on food trucks in the town to run in conjunction with the duration of Raimondo's stay-at-home order. Rooney said he ordered the ban to ease the police department's burden from monitoring compliance with other regulations. The ban does not apply to an Ocean House food truck that offers free meals to children.
Westerly Hospital was again unable to send a representative to the news conference but instead provided a statement that Rooney read. According to the statement, the hospital is treating three patients who have tested positive for the virus. An outdoor triage area will go into operation next week to screen patients who show potential signs of having the virus, Rooney said. The regular entrance will remain in use for other patients.
The hospital reported having an adequate supply of personal protection equipment for its staff, Rooney said.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, reported $1,400 in chamber gift certificate sales on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a challenge issued by Lathrop Insurance, which offered to match up to $1,000 worth of gift certificate sales on the two days. A second challenge issued by the Andrea Beach Bar started Friday and runs through next week. The business has agreed to match up to $5,000 worth of gift certificate sales.
Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island has started distributing its first batch of hand sanitizer to local organizations. The chamber is assisting with distribution of the product, Launch, which is being given out for free.
Town Council President Christopher Duhamel encouraged residents with questions about the town's response to the virus to contact himself or another member of the Town Council. The councilors can then contact Rooney or Lacey, Duhamel said.
The town has established a new page on its website to provide information for small businesses and non-profit organizations. The page is at http://westerlyri.gov/734/Resources-for-Small-Businesses-and-Nonpr.
