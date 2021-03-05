WESTERLY — Town Hall will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while the building's sewer line is repaired and lined.
The decision to close the building for three days was made after careful review of federal worker safety regulations and aligns with town officials' desire to ensure that employees have access to properly maintained restrooms and facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's office. The sewer line failed, as a result of age, in January.
Town Hall is expected to reopen on March 15 and will remain under an appointment-only policy implemented to help slow the spread of the virus, according to the release.
— Sun staff
