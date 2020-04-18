WESTERLY — Citing the economic peril engendered already by the coronavirus, at least a few residents are asking the Town Council to reconsider a budget proposal that would require a 1.75% increase in the tax levy and a related tax-rate increase.
The council conducted the first of at least two required public hearings on the proposed budget last week and might vote on the proposed 2020-21 budget following a second pubic hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Those interested in observing or participating in the hearing are asked to join online by going to https://zoom.us/j/798651024 or by calling 929-205-6099, 888-475-4499, or 877-853 5257. The meeting identification number is 798 651 024.
Participating via the online platform or by phone is necessary to comply with Gov. Gina Raimondo's social distancing orders.
The $93.4 million combined education and municipal budget would require a 1.75% increase in the tax levy and a tax rate of about 11.31. The current tax rate is 11.20. The proposed budget would maintain the appropriation of local tax dollars for the School Department at $48.45 million, and the council has recommended school officials close the Tower Street School Community Center, a move that is projected to save the department about $250,000 that education officials could use for other operational purposes.
Gail Mallard, chairwoman of the Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory Committee, submitted written comments to the Town Council for its April 14 meeting and asked the members to reconsider the spending plan, noting that the virus has caused small businesses to close, taken a bite out of retired residents' investments, and led to significant unemployment.
"Everything I read indicates that the situation going forward is likely to be extremely difficult for Rhode Island's economy. Many small businesses may not reopen and it will be a while before employment numbers start to rise. So what happens if businesses and people cannot pay their taxes? What is the plan? Will you sell property at tax sale? What will that do to the town's tax base? Would it not be prudent to plan for less and adjust the budget and property taxes downward now while it can be done in a controlled way?" Mallard wrote.
Joseph Iacoi, a former Town Council president, echoed Mallard's concerns during an interview on Saturday.
"I think the council should seriously consider not raising taxes and even cutting them until a vaccine is developed, and that's looking like mid-year 2021," Iacoi said. "We've got to be extremely careful with our town finances and with our personal finances."
Iacoi, a former bank executive, said the hardships wrought by COVID-19 "could last months or years." The Town Council, Iacoi said, "has to be careful for the next couple of years. I think they're doing a good job but I think they need to be careful and maybe give more consideration to this budget," Iacoi said.
Mallard and Iacoi both questioned some of the revenue projections that the council's budget is based on. They are joined in that concern by former Board of Finance Chairman Jay Goodman, whose recent Facebook posts question the revenue projections based on the town's share of parking fees charged at Misquamicut State Beach.
Members of the Town Council have said the council will have to keep a close eye on spending and have identified grant matching and the fund for retired police officers benefits as potential areas for modification if revenue projections prove overly optimistic.
Once the council approves the budget, it must be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the town and on the municipal website. The budget can be contested by residents if a petition is signed within eight days of publication of the budget by at least 3% of registered voters who were eligible to vote in the last general election. The petition must be certified by the town clerk prior to being circulated for signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.