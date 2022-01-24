WESTERLY — Police and Westerly Public Schools are teaming up to host free COVID test kit distribution programs on Wednesday and Thursday.
The programs are open to the public and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Supplies are limited and families will only be able to take four tests/two kits.
The Wednesday distribution will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road. The public can access the cafeteria from the exterior cafeteria door in the front of the building.
On Thursday, police will distribute available kits at the Westerly High School, 23 Ward Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be set up at Babcock Hall near the main entrance on Highland Avenue to provide easy access for vehicles to enter and exit without adding to the normal school pickup traffic. Students will be released at 10:55 a.m. following exams.
— Sun staff
