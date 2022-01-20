WESTERLY — The town is receiving 3,600 COVID-19 home test kits that will be distributed to residents in the community beginning Friday as part of a federal effort to curb the latest wave of coronavirus infections.
Interim Town Manager and Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the town will receive 7,200 total tests, with two tests in each kit. The kits will be distributed to local residents at various locations during the next three days.
Kits are first-come, first-serve and will be distributed at the following locations this weekend:
- Friday, 9-10 a.m.; Parkview Apartments community room, 9 Dixon St.
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Chestnut Court community room, 5 Chestnut St.
- Friday, noon-1 p.m., Babcock Village community room, 122 Cross St.
- Friday, 1-2 p.m.; WARM Shelter dining area, 56 Spruce St.
- Friday, 2-3 p.m.; Merchants Village community room, 25 Clark St.
- Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Westerly Police Department, 60 Airport Road
- Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m.; Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St.
—Jason Vallee
