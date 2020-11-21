WESTERLY — The school district, including Westerly High School, will continue to offer four days per week of in-person learning and distance learning on Wednesdays under Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau's most recent plan for navigating the COVID-19 crisis.
On Thursday, Garceau wrote to families with children in the public school system to inform them of the recommendation he plans to make to the School Committee this week. Consideration of switching to five days per week of in-person learning that had been tentatively set for Nov. 30 will be put off until at least after Christmas.
"With rising numbers and a few short weeks between now and Winter Recess, I intend to put any further consideration of moving to a full five-day-per-week schedule off until after Christmas. We are doing very well. We do not need to push our luck any further at this time," Garceau said in his letter.
On Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that high schools in the state could cut back to 25% capacity for in-person learning.
During an interview on Friday, Garceau said superintendents throughout the state were initially told that the 25% capacity at high schools would be mandated by the governor. Garceau said he and other superintendents from communities that have been less impacted by the virus, including the Chariho region, North Kingstown and South Kingstown, met with state Department of Education officials Thursday morning and pushed for the ability to keep their high schools at full capacity
"We made a case for continuing to use the current mode down here because we believe it is working," Garceau said.
The 25% capacity at high schools was part of the reopening plan all districts submitted to RIDE in the summer.
If the local effect of COVID-19 changes, Garceau said, the district will respond.
"I remain confident in our plans and protocols, and frankly, so far, they are working exceptionally well. As always, if conditions in our schools change and warrant adjustments to our plans, we stand ready to do what is required," Garceau said in his letter.
While there have been positive cases involving students and staff since Westerly schools opened on Sept. 14, no in-school spread has been identified. With the exception of the brief closure of Dunn's Corners School, the positive cases have not put an unmanageable strain on staffing levels.
Most recently, a student who has been in distance learning for the entire school year tested positive for COVID-19 as did a staff member at Springbrook Elementary School. A positive case was also reported at Westerly High School, and on Friday a classroom at State Street School was closed for in-person learning due to a positive case that was reported Thursday evening and remained under investigation early Friday afternoon.
While acknowledging the struggle that 2020 has been, Garceau encouraged gratitude and hope as Thanksgiving draws near.
"Your teachers and principals, our custodians, food service and transportation personnel, the technology team and so many more, but most importantly our students and families, our whole community in fact, have all contributed so much to providing for the continuation of teaching and learning, for keeping Bulldog Pride alive and well and for doing whatever is needed to meet the needs of our students," Garceau wrote.
