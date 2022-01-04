WESTERLY — Hundreds of students and dozens of teachers are home sick with COVID-19 this week or are quarantining with no symptoms after having tested positive for the virus. Some parents have even decided to keep their children home for fear they will be exposed to the virus at school.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said Tuesday that the district had intended to reopen for in-person learning following the holiday break and did not deviate from the plan despite the absences. Students returned to class Monday following the holiday vacation week.
"The question was how quickly to adopt the new CDC guidelines which reduced quarantine and isolation periods significantly," Garceau said.
He was referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control, which on Dec. 27 announced new guidance that reduced the recommended isolation period for people with COVID-19 to five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), and to then follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
The recommended quarantine period and approach was also changed and reduced.
Garceau said that Westerly schools are currently operating under the CDC guidance that was in place prior to Dec. 27, as is recommended by state education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. That means longer isolation periods and stricter requirements for when someone must quarantine after exposure.
Under the CDC's new quarantine guidance, people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second vaccine dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted are now recommended to quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, exposed people are asked to wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
While Garceau said he agreed with Infante-Green's initial decision, he said he and many other administrators throughout the state are hopeful the new quarantine protocol for adults can be implemented this week and then incrementally implemented for students.
"We have schools closing across the state because they don't have the staff," Garceau said.
Staffing levels in Westerly might become more problematic today with the planned reopening of Stonington public schools for in-person learning. With the neighboring district open, Garceau said the pool of substitute teachers available to work in Westerly will probably shrink.
"If Stonington opens it could be a real challenge for us," Garceau said.
While Rhode Island superintendents find it easier to implement changes that have previously been endorsed by the state Department of Education, Garceau said he and other members of the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association are feeling intense pressure to act quickly.
"There is a great deal of frustration on the part of superintendents, principals, and families," Garceau said.
According to the CDC website, the new guidance is "motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after."
On Tuesday there were 11 COVID-19 patients at Westerly Hospital and 58 COVID-19 patients at L+M Hospital in New London.
