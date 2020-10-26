WESTERLY — Westerly Public Schools are moving steadily toward a Nov. 30 goal of offering in-person learning five days per week for students who opt not to distance learn via the internet.
The schools opened on Sept. 14 in a staggered, hybrid fashion that mixes in-person learning with distance learning. Families who were not comfortable with sending their students into school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic were given the option of keeping their children at home for full-time distance learning. That option will remain available as the district increases the availability of in-person learning.
On Thursday, all Westerly Middle School students in grades 5 and 6 (with the exception of those in distance learning) will be welcomed back for four days per week in-person learning. Wednesday will remain a distance learning day which allows for deep cleaning of school buildings. Students in grades 7 and 8 will, regardless of placement in the alphabet, then have the option for in-person learning on campus the same four days beginning Nov. 9.
Students in grades 10 and 11 at Westerly High School will have an option for four day per week in-person learning by Nov. 9. The gradual move to more in-person learning is consistent with the district's reopening plan, said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau during an interview on Monday.
"We've wanted to get as fully open as we can as quickly as we can and we continue to find using this staggered approach, in addition to letting us see how things work out, it's working well in terms of people's comfort level and anxiety that teachers and families might have. It's a measured approach that's worked well for us," Garceau said.
To both both accommodate the larger number of students at Westerly Middle School and continue following social distancing and other best practices to mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus, Garceau said, pod areas and the cafeteria will be used by smaller than normal groups during meal times to help keep students spread out. Use of the cafeteria will also give students a chance to move around and socialize, albeit from a distance, Garceau said. Students will continue eating their meals, for the most part, in their classrooms.
The Nov. 30 goal of five-day per week in-person learning is contingent, like all current planning on positive case rates remaining low in Westerly and district schools, Garceau said.
The superintendent and School Committee are each urging families to consider staying local for Thanksgiving and to remain vigilant. Students who travel with their families to "red zone" hot spot states, ones that had more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents as reported to states by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning for in-person learning. The quarantine requirement will be enforced regardless of test results due to a concern symptoms could develop after an initial test.
Garceau called the next six to eight weeks "critical" in the effort to keep spread of the virus tamped down in the Westerly area and the school district.
"I'm concerned about the holidays and I know my colleagues all over the state are as well," Garceau said.
On Monday, district officials learned that a Westerly Middle School student had tested positive for the virus. As of press time, the district was in communication with the state Department of Health and the state Departmnet of Education to determine next steps. Garceau said the student had not been in school for more than one week due to illness.
The health department issues directives following positive cases based on the positive individuals' contact with other members of the school community.
When a different student at the middle school tested positive earlier this month, school continued on without interruption when officials determined the student had not been in school while infectious.
The case the district learned of on Monday is the third positive case in Westerly schools since they reopened for the current school year. The other case involved an adult food services worker at Westerly High School.
