WESTERLY — Officials say they are hopeful students will be able to participate in traditional end of year school activities later this month and in June.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau on Wednesday said the reduced number of virus cases in the state and increasing volume of people who are vaccinated should make it possible for students in lower grades to participate in fun days and step-up ceremonies. It will also allow Westerly High School students to participate in honors banquets, proms, baccalaureate proceedings and graduation ceremonies.
Many of the events were cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All events will have restrictions in place … [but] we are getting back to normal here," Garceau told the School Committee during its meeting last week.
The restrictions will likely include social distancing and wearing face masks, Garceau said. The high school's junior and senior proms will be conducted in tents set up at the school's quad.
"We anticipate a very fun night and maybe a new tradition. We have a very good spot to do it," Garceau said.
Garceau said he and Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin decided several weeks ago to put deposits down on the tents on the hope that if state officials would allow outdoor proms, the tents were available. Current guidance from the state would allow outdoor proms.
School officials are also encouraging students who are 16 or older to consider getting vaccinated. Students who are vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they are determined to have been in close contact with someone who was infected with the virus, Garceau said. Receiving a vaccine will increase the chances of students being able to participate in the end of year activities, he said.
"We are encouraging all eligible students to go and get themselves vaccinated. It's important for herd immunity in the community and also because students who are vaccinated — in the event they come in contact with a positive case, they no longer would be considered a close contact," Garceau said.
Severe outbreaks of the virus could cause a shift in plans for the end of year activities, Garceau said.
Westerly High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled for June 11 and officials are planning to have the event on Augeri Field at the school. Graduation will also be live streamed for people who prefer not to attend in person. While there will likely be changes to how the ceremony is conducted, Garceau said efforts will be made to make the event "as traditional, celebratory, and normal as usual."
Last years graduation ceremony was a modified event conducted drive-in movie style at the Misquamicut Drive-in lot on Atlantic Avenue. A senior vehicle parade that was developed for last year and became a big hit with students will be conducted again this year, Garceau said.
