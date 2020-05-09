WESTERLY — The town's education officials say they are inching toward a potentially harsh reality as they struggle to close a budget gap of about $684,500.
"It looks right now, from what I'm gathering, that the only way to close this budget gap, at least right now, is through staffing," Christine Cooke, School Committee chairwoman, told her fellow committee members during a meeting Thursday.
Cooke encouraged committee members to give Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau direction before he proposes new ideas on how to close the gap and before he meets with representatives of the Westerly Teachers Association, the union that represents the district's teachers, and other employee unions. Garceau said he would present recommendations to the School Committee this week in executive session.
On Thursday, members of the committee said they were comfortable with ideas that had been discussed in a previous closed-door meeting. Because the strategies were discussed in executive session, the committee members would not disclose details.
"We had an execution session where we discussed some of the things that we wanted ... If you're asking me to be directional with the superintendent, I feel like we already did that," said committee member Mary Adams.
Committee member Kristen Sweeney agreed.
"I think the direction in that executive session gave him the flexibility he asked for," Sweeney said.
Cooke said she was concerned that committee members might have reevaluated some of the potential cost savings measure that had been discussed previously.
Adams asked if the committee has the authority to fund or not fund specific positions. William Nardone, the committee's lawyer, said the committee could make budget reductions but cannot eliminate positions that are "called out" in the teachers' contract.
"If you're talking about a particular position called out in, for example, the WTA contract, that would have to be negotiated if you are going to try to not have that position," Nardone said.
The WTA contract calls for the following leadership positions: dean of students [positions at both Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School], dean of teaching and learning [at all district schools], district coordinator with teaching duties, district coordinator without teaching duties, district department head, and department chair [positions at both Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School]. The deans of students and district coordinator without teaching duties are full-time positions. The other positions are held by teachers who receive annual stipends of $1,600 for the additional leadership duties.
Adams also asked the committee to reconsider its approval of Garceau's plan to eliminate a position in the district's finance office. Under the plan, the deputy finance director position would be eliminated and a position that had been dedicated to finance duties at Tower Street School Community Center would be shifted to the central office.
In recent years, Garceau said, the district has reduced positions in human resources, technology, finance, custodial and transportation.
"We can't be told again and again that we're administration heavy and then I reduce administration and that doesn't work and then we're trying to protect teaching jobs so I reduce administration further. That's where we are, but at some point ... we're going to get to the point where the only way you close this gap is by instructional staff being reduced, and we are trying to avoid that," Garceau said.
Sweeney and Committee member Rebecca Greene said teachers are likely to face significant challenges in the next school year following the closure of school buildings due to COVID-19. Larger class sizes resulting from fewer teacher positions would add to the problems, they said. In recent weeks, Garceau has reminded the School Committee that teachers with the least experience would be the most affected by teacher layoffs.
The Town Council's approved 2020-21 budget maintained or level- funded the allocation of local tax dollars for education at $48.45 million. The budget approved by the School Committee in February proposed a $50,124,718 allocation of local tax dollars, a $1.66 million or 3.44% increase over the current allocation. The School Committee has reduced expenditures in its approved budget but is looking for additional cuts to address the $684,500 gap.
The School Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed and citizens can participate by visiting https://zoom.us/j/2685761891. The meeting identification number is 268 576 1891. Citizens can also call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and use the same identification number.
