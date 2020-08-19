WESTERLY — The School Committee on Wednesday approved an agreement that would clarify expectations for the district and teachers as preparations continue for the start of the new school year on Sept. 14.
A second agreement was initially approved, but the approval vote was later rescinded at the recommendation of the committee's lawyer.
At press time, the committee was continuing to discuss what learning in the district might look like. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau acknowledged a rumor circulating throughout town that the committee would be asked to vote on a total distance-learning model, but said he was not ready to make a recommendation on whether the district starts the year with in-person learning, distance learning, or a mixture of the two approaches.
"I'm not willing to give up yet ... our goal is to get everyone in the buildings," Garceau said.
But he also acknowledged significant staffing concerns, saying some bus drivers have resigned rather than risk exposure to COVID-19, and 43 school staff members have applied to take leaves under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The applications are under review.
The meeting, conducted in the Westerly High School auditorium, was the first time the committee has met in person since March. Committee members, Garceau and other staff, as well as audience members, all wore masks throughout the meeting.
Garceau stressed that the district will follow guidelines promulgated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and will do all that it can to promote safety and mitigate risk of contracting the virus. But, he said, a perfectly safe environment cannot be promised.
State education officials and Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration recently started to prioritize in-person learning for grades K-5 and leaving open the possibility of hybrid approaches for middle school and high school students, Garceau said.
About 68% of the district's families have indicated a preference for in-person learning and about 30% have said they preferred distance learning in surveys, Garceau said. A small percentage of families have said they still do not have enough information to decide.
One School Committee member, Kristen Sweeney, said families and teachers might benefit from making a decision Wednesday rather than waiting until the week of Aug. 31, when Raimondo is expected to announce a decision.
"Why do we need to wait until Aug. 31 if you know? Why don’t we just do it and make a decision?" Sweeney said.
School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy thanked Garceau for waiting, but said in-person learning "is looking less and less likely."
School Committee member Mary Adams also thanked Garceau for waiting and noted state officials have recently started to focus on mitigation rather than elimination of risk.
The rescinded agreement with the teachers union would have permitted teachers who are asked to quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus to continue receiving their pay and not be required to use sick time during the quarantine period. The School Committee voted 5-1 in favor of the agreement. School Committee members Christine Cooke, Marianne Nardone, Tim Killam, Chiaradio Bowdy, and Sweeney voted in favor. Adams was opposed.
William Nardone, the committee's lawyer, initially said he did not see any problems with the agreement but later recommended the committee rescind its approval vote. The committee accepted Nardone's recommendation and voted 6-0 to rescind.
The second agreement establishes provisions to help protect teacher and student privacy if in-person classes are live-streamed for distance learners. The agreement was approved 6-0.
Committee member Rebecca Greene did not attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.