WESTERLY — Acknowledging a host of new variables, members of the School Building Subcommittee, tasked with developing a project to address deficiencies in the town's elementary school buildings, have resumed their work.
The panel, a subcommittee of the School Committee, met virtually on Thursday for the first time since March, when the state started to enact stay-at-home measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"We lost a lot of momentum — a lot of things have happened and a lot of things have changed," Justin Hopkins, subcommittee chairman said.
The subcommittee agreed by consensus to pursue a new track that would see it submit a Stage II application to the state Department of Education in mid-February. Prior to the pandemic, the subcommittee had hoped to submit the Stage II application in September and to have voters consider a funding proposal as a ballot question in November.
"We owe it to the community to provide a deliberative process," Hopkins said, explaining why he favored a new schedule.
While committee members discussed uncertainties regarding state and local funding, Hopkins also noted that the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday approved a total of $400 million in funding for projects in Newport, Cranston, Warwick, Burrillville, and Cumberland. The council's approval is an early step in the state process. The state General Assembly will have to sign off on allowing the projects to go to referendum in each of the communities.
Under current state funding guidelines, the state is committed to reimburse a base of 35% for projects approved by the state education department. Additional incentives can bring the reimbursement to more than 50%. The incentive funding, under current guidelines, is available for state-approved projects that are construction contract-ready by late 2021, according to David DeQuattro, of RGB Corporation, the architecture firm that is working with the Building Subcommittee.
But DeQuattro and others noted the state faced a budget deficit even before COVID-19 brought the economy to a virtual standstill, and there is uncertainty about whether the federal government will provide assistance to states that are reeling from effects of the pandemic.
Subcommittee member Christine Cooke said overall cost will likely be the number one factor that local voters will look at. Christopher Duhamel, Town Council president and a member of the subcommittee, agreed.
"The sentiment for spending money has drastically changed," Duhamel said.
School districts will likely have to implement new measures to keep schools healthy, Duhamel said.
"Will we have to spend additional monies just to keep what we have?" Duhamel asked.
DeQuattro said one of his firm's clients — a private school — is considering ways to maximize space and reduce the spread of germs on surfaces and in the air.
Westerly has been trying to develop a project for improving its elementary schools that is palatable to voters for several years. Two earlier proposals were defeated at bonding referendums: a $71.4 million project last October, and a $38.5 million project in 2016.
Since the subcommittee's last meeting, the School Committee voted to stop using the Tower Street School Community Center and to turn the building over to the town effective in July. The building and the Bradford School building, which is also no longer used as a school, both were included in many of the plans that were submitted for the subcommittee's consideration prior to the pandemic. Hopkins advised reviewing the plans that were submitted as part of the subcommittee's new work path.
"I believe we still owe it to the community and the process to look at these options," Hopkins said.
Despite the changes that have occurred since March, Hopkins said the subcommittee's goal remains the same.
"One thing that hasn’t changed through any of this is that our school facilities are in need of investment and modernization. That is only going to continue to be a need until it gets addressed," Hopkins said.
The subcommittee is expected to meet again on June 9 at 5 p.m.
