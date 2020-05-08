WESTERLY — Town officials will relax aspects of the zoning and licensing process to help local restaurants convert to outdoor dining once the OK comes down from the state as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.
That was one of the central messages Friday during the ninth COVID-19 news conference conducted at Town Hall since the virus and efforts to stop its spread started to disrupt most facets of everyday life. Some of the restrictions put in place by Gov. Gina Raimondo will be lifted effective today as part of a phased reopening of the state.
Although restaurants will initially remain limited to take-out, curbside grab-and-go, and delivery, it is anticipated that outdoor dining will be allowed soon. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney announced that he is developing an executive order, with help from the town attorney and Chief of Police Shawn Lacey, intended to smooth the way for restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Rooney has the authority to suspend local regulations under the state of emergency he declared in March.
Restaurants that offer outdoor dining will be required to follow social-distancing regulations and will be limited to serving no more patrons than their indoor capacity. In the case of restaurants that have beach frontage, the service of alcohol will be allowed on the sand, Rooney said.
"We're going to do whatever we can at the town level to try to accommodate, in these trying times and with the economic hardships the businesses have, to make it as easy to function without any impediment or time-consuming permitting as humanly possible," Rooney said.
The restaurants will also be allowed to use parking lots for outdoor dining as long as dining areas are safely blocked from vehicles, Rooney said.
Westerly Hospital was treating one COVID-19-positive patient as of Friday and plans to restart elective surgeries on Wednesday, according to Amy Grzybowski, the town's emergency response director.
Under the governor's loosened restrictions, non-essential retail stores can open starting today. The stores will be required to limit occupancy to one person for every 300 square feet up to a total of 25% of their permitted occupancy, Lacey said. Once the limit is reached, customers will have to wait outside until other customers leave.
The police department will continue to monitor occupancy at stores and remind citizens of the requirement to wear face masks in most public settings. Lacey stressed that his officers are focused on education and compliance, not issuing fines or making arrests.
Misquamicut State Beach will not open today. Officials said they expect to hear when the beach will open soon and also expect state regulations on sunbathing and swimming. Hair salons and gyms will remain closed in the first phase of reopening, but Lacey said the town's tennis court will be reopened.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, encouraged residents to continue supporting local businesses and thanked residents for participating in the chamber's weekly Shop Local Live events on Saturdays and Sundays on its Facebook page.
"Every little purchase adds up to make a great big difference for these very grateful businesses. It is so encouraging to see the big community response that has come from this program and the significant sales that are generated to struggling businesses. Your support is literally supporting them one at a time," Konicki said.
The chamber has cloth masks available for free. The masks can be obtained curbside at the chamber's office, Konicki said.
