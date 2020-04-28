WESTERLY — When the daughter of John “Shorty” Terranova gave Community Officer Howard Mills a call about 10 days ago to check up on Mills at Terranova's request, Mills said he knew immediately that he needed to do something for the decorated U.S. Army veteran.
Terranova, a 100-year-old Westerly resident and World War II veteran who survived the Normandy invasion on Omaha Beach, is homebound and has been confined to visits with his daughters during the COVID-19 crisis, and yet, Mills said, Terranova was concerned about the officers he had made friends with in recent years.
“It really touched me that, given everything he was going through, he was thinking about us,” Mills said. “When I got off the phone, I went right upstairs and said to (Chief Shawn Lacey), ‘We’ve got to do something.’”
And with that, the first Westerly Police Department "Coffee Brought by a Cop" was born.
The concept was a simple a one: Take a popular monthly program that was canceled recently due to social-distancing requirements and alter it to allow officers to check in on the town’s seniors, a group that Mills notes is especially susceptible to coronavirus, both in terms of the dangers of contracting it and the stress of being stuck at home alone.
Westerly police on Friday held the first event, partnering with Christine Ziegler, store manager of the Westerly McDonald’s on Granite Street, to provide free coffee to Terranova and four others who were regular customers at the McDonald’s, which has routinely hosted the "Coffee with a Cop" events that the seniors have participated in.
Ziegler prepared the coffees for the officers, free of charge, and they were delivered to the seniors by Mills, Officer Anthony Alicchio and Sgt. Paul Gingerella.
Cecilia Murray, Terranova’s daughter, said Tuesday that she had not seen her father smile like he did when Mills showed up on his doorstep since long before the stay-at-home orders were ever in place.
“It was the highlight of his week, it really was,” Murray said in a phone interview. “He hasn’t been able to stop talking about it. He has missed his routines, missed his friends — he misses the social aspect of his daily life. This made him feel like he’s not alone.”
“I still recall his reaction when I saw him after. He turned to me and immediately said, ‘My buddies brought me a coffee.’”
For the Westerly Police Department, Lacey and Mills said it is just one way officers can give back to a community that has shown a tremendous amount of support for first responders in the past few weeks.
The agency has received “countless amounts of food,” both said — Lacey noted that any food not eaten is redistributed to others in need when possible — and enough masks to help officers remain safe and stylish.
One donor, a woman who asked to remain anonymous, has provided enough handsewn masks to not only supply the department, but protect many of the town’s other employees as well. The masks were custom-fitted and designed to look like the American flag.
“She provided enough masks, and we had received so many others, that I was able to bring about 100 over to Town Hall,” Lacey said. “These donations do so much to show our officers, and other town employees, that they are appreciated.”
It’s also why Mills said the department will look to expand their Coffee Brought by a Cop to include other seniors around the community, as well as considering other ways to better connect with those who are homebound.
“We will look to do this again in a week or two, and we will consider anything that can help our senior community out right now,” Mills said. “They’ve done so much during these challenging times and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve received.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.