WESTERLY — By the time the McGrath Judicial Complex reopened in September, Westerly police found themselves buried in active cases.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department was "more active than usual" over the spring and summer months despite the COVID-19 pandemic and as of Oct. 1, the agency had 361 active cases in Fourth Division District Court, another 100 cases in Rhode Island Superior Court, and an additional 63 juvenile matters that were referred to Rhode Island Family Court.
With the Wakefield-based courthouse closed from April 1 to Sept. 8, Lacey acknowledges there was bound to be a backlog when everything reopened. Now the department and court officials are looking to reduce the caseload.
"Normally, at any given time we might have 40 to 50 active cases (in district court)," Lacey said. "This is the largest number of active cases we've ever had at once. We need to get our numbers back to a more reasonable level."
Across the region, restrictions as a result of the pandemic and related shutdown had an immediate impact on the judicial system. To adhere to executive orders from Gov. Gina Raimondo, the Rhode Island Judiciary was forced to close its courthouses in many locations with the remaining dedicated to emergency hearings and major cases. There were no jury trials at all between March and early September.
Craig N. Berke, director of community outreach and public relations for the courts, said last week that the closure presented an unexpected set of challenges that have forced the courts to explore how to do things differently.
When the pandemic struck, Rhode Island was put in a position where it became time to think outside the box. Civil calendars and non-emergency criminal matters were put on hold, he said, and initial efforts to operate remotely were stalled by the fact that many of the nation's 50 states were seeking the same video and live-stream equipment needed to make it happen.
"There was a slow intro of video conferencing because all states were seeking the same things. It took a while to acquire the components needed to make it happen," he said.
As the summer progressed, however, the courts began making strides in outside-the-box ways. A night court was opened in Providence in August, courtrooms were fitted with equipment to host video hearings, and protocols were developed to prevent additional cases from building while courts worked to address the existing matters.
"These are processes that courts across the entire country are dealing with," he said. "There are efficiencies to be gained here."
Rhode Island is no exception to the rule, either. The Associated Press reported that in neighboring states of Connecticut and Massachusetts, courts also experienced challenges in acquiring the hardware and personal protective equipment to operate safely. Caseloads in those states are also reaching record-highs.
Since starting back up full-time, however, the Rhode Island judicial system has been able to make progress in addressing the caseload and has started to begin the slow process of catching up, Berke said. He said the courts have also been able to use the experience to identify needs and enhance efficiency, as well as developing a long-term plan to both address the caseload now and to prevent any additional backlog should a second wave hit and the nation find itself shutting back down.
"We are far more prepared and aware of the challenges, should we be faced with similar circumstances a second time around," Berke said.
For most towns, the caseload is not as backlogged as it is in Westerly either. While a few towns including Westerly saw upticks in cases, many others saw a decline over the course of the pandemic.
In fact, court records show that while there were 926 misdemeanor cases filed in Fourth Division District Court between April and September compared to 904 over the same period in 2019, the number of felony cases dropped from 209 total cases over the same period in 2019 to just 135 this year.
Westerly and court officials have also already started to address cases by working together to come to proper disposition in lesser cases as quickly as possible. Lacey said that over the past few weeks, the caseload numbers have started to decline as Attorney Diony Garcia, who works with Westerly Town Solicitor William Conley, has been assigned to work as a second representative for the town to come to dispositions on cases involving lesser offenses such as first-offense shoplifting or driving without a license.
Berke said the added effort has been appreciated, and that combined with other changes, it is setting the courts up in a position where the Rhode Island Judiciary will be able to reduce the backlog and get back to a base in 2021.
"There's still a lot of work to be done to get back to where we were, but we are heading in the right direction," he said.
