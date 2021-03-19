WESTERLY — With state officials loosening COVID-19 restrictions the town's playgrounds are set to reopen this morning.
Playgrounds at Rotary Park, the town's largest, Craig Field, Robert E. Gingerella Sports Complex, Louis J. Cimalore Field and one on Bowling Lane had been closed for about one year when state mandates aimed at slowing the spread of the virus were put in place by former Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Hand sanitizer will be made available at the playgrounds and signs encouraging social distancing and other safety measures will be posted. Face masks will be required. The playgrounds will be cleaned daily, officials said.
"We have to continue to be safe and respectful of the guidance from the state, especially because not everybody has been vaccinated," said Julia Beasley, interim director of the municipal Recreation Department. "Playgrounds are a vital part of outdoor fitness for children so if we can work together to keep them open that will be a huge positive."
While some smaller towns in the state were able to open playgrounds after developing safety plans and gaining approval from state health officials, larger towns such as Westerly, Warwick, Cranston and Pawtucket kept playgrounds closed. Meeting the requirements of the former state restrictions, which called for limiting the number of households using a facility at any one time and multiple cleanings throughout a day, Beasley said, proved impractical for Westerly and other large towns to take on.
Unlike the town beaches that are staffed with multiple people during the summer, Beasley said monitoring the playgrounds was not feasible.
"When you have a large park like Rotary Park and the number of visitors we have, it was better to keep everybody safe rather than just a few," she said. "I do feel confident we did our very best to keep everybody safe."
Beasley asked families and children who use the playgrounds to remain mindful of the virus.
"It will be a victory if everyone continues to be respectful and follows the guidance because we still have to be aware and protect the vulnerable," she said.
Beasley praised the efforts of Police Chief Shawn Lacey and Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to keep residents safe. She also thanked Gary Murano, the pubic works employee who maintains the town's playgrounds and fields.
"They do a lot to keep all of us safe," Beasley said.
The playgrounds have all been inspected for safety in anticipation of the reopening, she added.
