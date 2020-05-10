The Westerly Band plays their well-known marching music as they pass by the Westerly post Office during the 2019 Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade held Monday, May 27th, 2019. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
The Westerly Band plays marching music as they pass by the Westerly post Office during the 2019 Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade held on May 27, 2019. The 2020 parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sun file photo

WESTERLY —The Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled due to continued state mandates relating to COVID-19.

The event is one of the oldest parade celebrations in the country and began after the Civil War when General John A. Logan decreed the day to be set aside to remember the country’s fallen soldiers.

Those wishing to participate or donate to future parade funds may contact Dan Lapointe, chairman, at dglorybound@aol.com.

— Sun staff

