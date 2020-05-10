WESTERLY —The Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled due to continued state mandates relating to COVID-19.
The event is one of the oldest parade celebrations in the country and began after the Civil War when General John A. Logan decreed the day to be set aside to remember the country’s fallen soldiers.
Those wishing to participate or donate to future parade funds may contact Dan Lapointe, chairman, at dglorybound@aol.com.
— Sun staff
