WESTERLY — Everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, should be cautious and take additional steps to protect themselves because the delta variant of COVID-19 is widespread in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to doctors at Westerly Hospital and L+M Hospital in New London.
"Even if you are vaccinated you still need to be careful with the delta variant," said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, chief medical officer at both hospitals, during an interview Wednesday.
In Rhode Island, where cases have reached the federal Centers for Disease Control's "high transmission" rate threshold rate, 195 additional COVID cases and a 3.9% test positive rate were reported on Tuesday. The state had been below a 1% positive rate less than a month ago. The state's seven-day average of new COVID cases was 169, up 87% from a week ago and 263% from two weeks ago.
Connecticut hit the CDC's "substantial transmission" rate on Wednesday. There were 165 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, the highest it had seen since May and a net increase of 17 from the day before. Of 11,253 tests reported in Connecticut on Tuesday, 277 came back positive for a positivity rate of 2.46%, down from 3.18% on Monday.
Westerly Hospital had seven patients with the virus, the most since February, on Wednesday, and L+M was treating six patients on Tuesday.
While samples taken from COVID-19 patients are not all sequenced to detect the delta or other strains, Mayorga said he has little doubt that delta is driving the current surge in virus cases.
"That is quite concerning, but also not unexpected because that is what we see across the nation. I believe it is driving hospitalizations and transmission," Mayorga said.
High vaccination rates in Rhode Island, where 61.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and in Connecticut, where 63.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, is likely helping keep the number of people requiring hospitalization comparatively low, Mayorga said.
"Our vaccination percentage is probably one of few reasons we are not completely overwhelmed with hospitalizations," Mayorga said. "Our percentage is good but it could be higher."
While the vaccines reduce both the chances of dying from the virus or being hospitalized because of it, Mayorga warned that the inoculations do not provide complete protection.
"Vaccines do prevent death and hospitalization but it doesn’t mean you can't get it and it doesn't mean you won't get sick. The vaccine reduces severe illness and death but it's not zero," Mayorga said.
Because of the high transmission rates and because the delta variant is so contagious, Mayorga advised wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
"What I recommend is people put their masks back on, especially in places where they can't social distance, and be careful of large gatherings," Mayorga said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described delta as more transmissible than the common cold and influenza. It is believed to be roughly twice as contagious as the original virus.
While additional data is needed before the medical community makes a firm recommendation, Mayorga said, booster shots for those who have been vaccinated will likely be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.