WESTERLY — The Westerly Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is working to protect tenants of its public housing facilities on Chestnut and Dixon streets from the threat of COVID-19.
Residents of the two facilities — Chestnut Court Apartments and Park View Apartments — are "terrified" when they see visitors who are not wearing masks or gloves entering the facilities, said Barbara Rofrano, the resident member of the Westerly Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, during the board's monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was conducted as a teleconference to comply with social-distancing regulations ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo.
"Is there any way the tenants can be told to speak with their guests?" Rofrano asked.
Rofrano said housing authority staff have "gone above and beyond" with efforts to clean and sanitize common areas, but guests are a concern. The two facilities house income-eligible residents who are 62 or older and individuals with disabilities.
Lucienne Andrews, the authority's executive director, said a letter had been sent to tenants on Tuesday to inform them that federal guidelines permit "locking down" the two housing complexes.
Commissioner Brian Lumnah recommended posting signs at entrances encouraging guests to wear masks and gloves.
Immediate steps to protect residents and staff were taken, Andrews said, following the declaration of a state of emergency by Raimondo on March 9. The facility's community room and kitchen were closed except for when residents need to enter to get donated food items being stored there for tenants in need. Activities were canceled and tenants were asked to limit the number of visitors they receive.
The authority's office was locked and a basket placed at the front door for rent checks. Inspections of tenant units have been postponed. A staff member with a pre-existing compromised immune system is now working remotely from home.
Residents have been provided with written reviews of Raimondo's orders as well as information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the authority's primary funding source.
Doors, door knobs and other shared spaces are disinfected multiple times each day and residents are called by staff on a weekly basis.
"We know that for some of our residents, we are the only family they have. This can be very difficult — to be locked in because you are afraid to come out," Andrews said.
"I think we've done our due diligence making sure everyone is safe," Andrews said.
Andrews said the authority is "pretty well stocked" with cleaning supplies but is continuing to look for disinfectant products to purchase. Commissioner Mike Gulluscio suggested Andrews speak with the owners of local grocery stores to check on possible sources for cleaning products and with the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce to check on locally produced hand sanitizer.
