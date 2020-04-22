WESTERLY — Two Westerly Hospital patients sick with COVID-19 who received an experimental blood plasma treatment improved in days, were removed from breathing machines, and were able to breath on their own. A third patient who also received the treatment remains on a ventilator at the hospital.
Doctors at the hospital on Wednesday said it is too early to determine whether the convalescent plasma treatment is medically effective or whether the patients improved as a result of other treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and tocilizumab, drugs they also received.
“It’s difficult to say exactly whether it was the plasma itself 100 percent,” said Dr. Mudassar Khan, chief of hospital medicine at Westerly Hospital.
The Yale New Haven Hospital system, which owns Westerly Hospital, enrolled in the nationwide clinical trial overseen by the Mayo Clinic. All five of the system’s hospitals enrolled in the trial of the experimental treatment, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Khan, who is serving as lead investigator for Westerly Hospital’s leg of the trial, said the treatment is based on the successful use of plasma to treat SARS, also a coronovirus, and ebola. Convalescent plasma refers to blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. That plasma is then injected intravenously to treat others with advanced illness. The patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma, which contains antibodies that can attack the virus and may help patients recover more rapidly. The recipient’s blood type must match the donor’s type.
The treatment is currently reserved for adult hospital patients who have severe or life-threatening cases of COVID-19. Patients are selected based on oxygen levels, lung imaging, and whether they are experiencing organ failure.
Dr. Nicole Muscato, a pathologist, is working with Khan on the trial. She helped get the hospitals enrolled in the Mayo Clinic program and identified patients for the trial.
“So far we’ve been pretty lucky — we’ve been able to get the plasma we need. Obviously if we get a bigger uptick of COVID-19 in our area then we’ll see how the supply is,” Muscato said.
The plasma used on the patients at Westerly Hospital came from New York, where the high number of cases of the virus makes plasma from recovered patients more available.
“We’re hopeful that it’s doing some good in this world where we don’t know exactly what is going on with the virus and don’t have a clear therapeutic option,” Muscato said.
As of Wednesday, Westerly Hospital had treated a total of seven patients with COVID-19. Four of the patients had been discharged. A total of three patients were treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Two patients with the virus died at the hospital.
Rhode Island residents who have recovered from the virus and who are interested in donating plasma should contact the Rhode Island Blood Center at 401-453-8383 or https://www.ribc.org/.
