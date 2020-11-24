WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital is treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients and remains able to treat more people who fall sick with the virus as well as those who need other medical services, officials said Tuesday.
The hospital was treating 14 COVID-19 patients at one point Tuesday but the number dropped to 13 after one was discharged in the afternoon. The volume of COVID-19 patients is significantly higher in the current wave of the pandemic compared to the spring, when no more than eight patients were admitted for the virus at any one time.
"The good news is we've been prepared for this since the spring and our staff and physicians are performing very well in this second wave. Community spread of the virus is prevalent and we are seeing it," said Patrick Green, Westerly Hospital president and CEO, during an interview Tuesday.
With 85 staffed beds, Green said the hospital is well-positioned to serve additional COVID-19 patients as well as patients with other illnesses and needs.
The hospital's supply of personal protective equipment is adequate for both COVID-19 and other patients, and the facility has an adequate number of ventilators, Green said.
In general, Green said, the COVID-19 patients the hospital is currently treating are not as severely ill as those treated earlier in the year and fewer require admission to the intensive care unit. Doctors also have a better understanding of how to treat the virus, he said.
As part of their response to the virus, Green said, hospital staff are in close contact with nursing homes in the region to lend support and develop an understanding of levels of infection.
Green attributed the increasing number of cases in the region to community spread, including asymptomatic individuals who are contagious infecting others unknowingly.
"We're starting to see that people let their guard down a couple of months ago," Green said.
He urged people to abide by face-mask-wearing, social-distance and hand-hygiene guidelines.
"We all have to stay diligent," Green said.
Health care professionals are concerned another uptick in cases will become apparent after Thanksgiving.
"Please follow the guidelines with respect to social distancing and please don't have large gatherings," Green said.
He also encouraged those who need other hospital services to seek care.
"Don't delay care. We are open and able to safely care for both COVID and non-COVID patients. Don't delay because it could have unintended consequences down the road," Green said.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health's most recent community statistics released on Nov. 18, 53 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Westerly within the previous seven days and 277 cumulative cases have been diagnosed in the town since the pandemic began. Here is a look at other near-by communities:
- Richmond: 13 new cases and 65 cumulative cases;
- Hopkinton: 13 new cases and 49 cumulative cases;
- Charlestown: 12 new cases and 77 cumulative cases.
The department is expected to release updated statistics later today. The Connecticut Department of Health reported 42 new cases in Stonington last week, up from 17 new cases the week before.
Rhode Island has reported an average of 985 new coronavirus cases a day over the last seven days (93.0 per 100,000 people per day), up from 819 cases a day a week ago and 347 cases a day a month ago.
L+M Hospital in New London had 34 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
