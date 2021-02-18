WESTERLY — Effective today, Westerly Hospital will implement a one visitor per patient per day visitor policy for adults over the age of 18.
The policy aligns with the state Department of Health's revision of its visitor guidance for hospitals and outpatient facilities from Level 3 to Level 1 due to the recent decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19.
Visitors may not enter the hospital or ambulatory outpatient facilities if they exhibit the following symptoms: fever, chills, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
A Level 3 no-visitor policy has been in place at Westerly Hospital since October when spread of COVID-19 was more prevalent in the community. The state's Level 1 visitor policy is aimed at limiting visitors to protect vulnerable populations.
All visitors who have permission to enter the hospital will be screened for evidence of illness by hospital staff at the front desk. Approved visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital.
All visitors must wear a mask at all times on hospital property.
According to a news release from the hospital, the facility will continue to monitor prevalence of the virus and guidance from the state and will revise the policy as needed.
The hospital is also offering self-scheduling for COVID-19 tests without a physician’s order.
Testing may be scheduled online at https://covidtesting2.ynhhs.org/.
The hospital's drive-through testing site is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m. Testing is available to both adults and children.
Dale P. Faulkner
