WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital announced Wednesday it's expanding its COVID-19 testing to include members of the community who have symptoms of the virus and a doctor's order to get tested.
Once a testing order is received from a doctor, the hospital will reach out to the patient and schedule an apointment. Specimen collection is offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
If you think you have symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus, call your health care provider before coming to the hospital, and your doctor will notify the hospital if he or she thinks you should be tested.
If you think you have been exposed or if you have symptoms, you can also call the Yale New Haven Health Call Center at 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644) seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
