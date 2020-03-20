WESTERLY — A physician associated with Westerly Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored at home, according to a news release issued this afternoon by Yale New Haven Health, the facility's owner.
"While a case of this nature is certainly inevitable given the community spread of the virus, Westerly Hospital is well prepared and has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all patients, staff and employees," said Patrick Green, Westerly hospital president and chief executive officer. "As part of Yale New Haven Health, Westerly Hospital also has access to some of the nation's leading specialists in the field of infectious diseases and prevention."
Green also asked that the physician's privacy be respected.
William Hanrahan, a Westerly Hospital spokesman, declined to answer questions.
This is a developing situation. Check back later for more details.
