WESTERLY — Westerly High School students who opted to return for in-person learning earlier this year will return to a five day per week schedule for the first time in more than one year. The town's middle and elementary school students are expected to also return to in-person learning five days per week soon.
Students who chose to remain distance learning will continue to learn that way for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
In response to the pandemic, Westerly High began the school year with families choosing to either have their students return with two days of in-person learning per week. The district gradually increased the number of in-person days but kept Wednesday as a distance learning day for all in order to allow for facility disinfection and sanitization.
The district was close to switching to five day per week in-person learning in November, but a spike in virus cases led administrators to decide to stay at four days of weekly in-person learning.
"As we said all along we wanted to be as fully and safely open as we could be. As vaccines roll out and the numbers go in the right direction it's time," Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said on Monday.
The state is requiring that all students, including those who opted for distance learning only, to take the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System tests in person. District officials said that decision also contributed to delays before returning to full-time in-person learning, as students at Westerly Middle School and the town's three elementary schools will not return for five days each week until after the tests are administered.
Officials said the middle school is expected to begin learning in person fiuve days per week next Monday. Elementary schools are expected to make the switch on May 17.
Garceau said he is hopeful ending the current school year with full in-person learning will help students and their families gear up for more of a normal schedule an in-person classes for the 2021-22 academic year.
"We want to get people used to five days per week again and hit the ground running in September when we'll be at full strength," Garceau said.
As students return to five-day per week in-person learning, Garceau and district principals are reminding students and their families that those who selected in-person learning at the start of the year are expected to actually attend all of the in-person days that are offered. Occasionally, Garceau said, some students have tried an "a la carte" approach and tried to distance learn on days when they did not feel like attending in person.
"That is just not the model, and that is not acceptable, and it's not something that happens in the real world," Garceau said.
Getting through more than a year in a global pandemic has been a learning experience, Garceau said.
"We won't go back to exactly how it was in September of 2019. We have to use the experience," he said. "We've learned a lot about how to leverage technology and how to continue teaching and learning in adverse circumstances and provide for enhanced teaching modalities."
