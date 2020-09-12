WESTERLY — Westerly High football players joined their counterparts from across the state Saturday at the capitol to rally for a fall season.
Connor Martin, Mike Garafola, Matthew Garafola, Exzavia DuBois and Marcus Chapman represented the Westerly team.
"Michael and I spoke. I just talked about how I had been playing for eight years and it was upsetting that we would not be playing this fall and that the Turkey Day game was taken away," Martin said.
Martin and Garafola estimated the crowd, which included parents and coaches, at about 200. They said the event lasted just over an hour.
"I went today because I really feel it is important to get our voices out there," Garafola said.
On Sept. 4, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that football and girls and unified volleyball would be moved to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Raimondo's announcement came after state officials reviewed a plan from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League that included all fall sports.
RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney said football and volleyball would be played sometime between the winter and spring seasons.
Martin said he thinks football can still be played in the fall.
"I think it's safe. There have been over 1,000 games played in other states and there has not been an increase in their numbers," Martin said.
Garafola agreed.
"I think if Gov. Raimondo listens, we could have it," Garafola said.
Thirty-two states are playing football this fall while the remainder have moved to next year, according to MaxPreps. Massachusetts are Vermont are playing next year. Connecticut is currently playing next year, but a plan to play in the fall is under review by the Department of Public Health. DPH has already spoken against the plan.
Despite Saturday's rally, Martin still expects football will be played next year and not in the fall.
"I don't think the governor is going to change her mind," Martin said.
Rhode Island has generally good coronavirus numbers, according to most observers.
Martin and Garafola do not want to think about not playing at all if Rhode Island's coronavirus numbers are at their current level or higher when it comes time to play next year.
"If the numbers went up, I would be concerned about not playing," Garafola said. "That would destroy me. I'm willing to do whatever we need to for the game."
Martin half-seriously offered another solution.
"I think a lot of us would go to school another year so we could play," Martin said.
