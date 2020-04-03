WESTERLY — Municipal staff would be reduced by the equivalent of 3.5 positions and other personnel reorganizations would occur under four options for the 2020-21 municipal and schools budget under consideration by the Town Council.
On Wednesday the council reviewed the four options, each with a different tax levy increase — 1% [11.23 tax rate], 1.5% [11.28 tax rate], 1.75% [11.31 tax rate] and 2% [11.34 tax rate] for the proposed $92,977,520 budget. The current tax rate is 11.20. The 2% levy increase option would result in a slight surplus while the other three options would result in a structural deficit that would have to be addressed by reducing expenses or tapping into the undesignated fund balance or surplus.
Each option would require level-funding the allocation of local tax dollars for the town's public schools at $1,095,000. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau was expected to participate in the Town Council's budget meeting on Thursday to discuss the effects of maintaining the allocation of local tax dollars at their current level. Garceau and the School Committee sought a $50,124,718 allocation of local tax dollars, a $1.66 million or 3.44% increase over the current spending plan.
The combined municipal and schools budget proposal, which was developed by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney at the request of the Town Council, assumes a 60 percent reduction in the town's share of the state meals tax, a 40% drop off in the town's share of the state hotel tax, and a decrease in investment earnings. The lower revenue streams anticipate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
The proposed budget would also level-fund the School Department's capital budget at $582,493 and would defer scheduled replacement of vehicles in the town fleet. The town's contribution to the retired police officer benefits fund would be reduced and based on actual expenses rather than the amount recommended by the town's actuary.
Members of the Town Council said they were hesitant to reduce the School Department's capital budget request because of the need to better maintain school facilities.
The reduction in municipal positions would be accomplished by not filling two vacancies in the Public Works Department, a position in the Development Services Office and a position in the town clerk's office. Additional reorganization would occur by not filling the vacant animal control officer position, adding a lieutenant position at the police department and having one few patrol officer positions at the police department. The new lieutenant would allow the department to improve shift supervision and bring management of the animal shelter under the police department's auspices, a common practice in other municipalities.
Council members agreed the budget should reflect the effects of COVID-19 and how it will affect taxpayers and their incomes. Councilor Sharon Ahern suggested forgoing applying for grants that would require about $291,000 in matching funds from the town and additional adjustments to the town's contribution to the police pension and the benefit fund for retired police officers to bring the tax levy increase close to 1%. She also recommended a hiring and purchasing freeze for the remainder of the current fiscal year which ends on June 30.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. joined in the call for a close look at current spending but said he doubted the decline in revenue from he hotel and meals tax would be as sharp as those assumed in the proposed budget.
"I don't anticipate a Draconian reduction in the amount of hotel tax we're going to get because I think once the town and the world is opened up in a month or two months, it's still well before July 1 and it's in July and August that we make our money," said Cooke, who is the executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association.
Councilor Brian McCuin said the council should "look out for the average person who is going to be unemployed for three or four months" and develop a budget that results in no more than a 1% increase.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked for careful consideration of the money the town gives to social service agencies and said the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, in particular, provides important services the town might otherwise pay substantially more for.
The Board of Finance, in March, recommended a $95,170,690 combined municipal and schools budget that did not consider the effects of the pandemic.
The current combined municipal and schools budget is $96.27 million but it includes $3 million for a proposed land purchase that is to be paid back to the town as part of a public-private solar project that is under development. Excluding the land purchase, the current combined budget is $93.27 million. The purchase has still not occurred.
