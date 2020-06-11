WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Class of 2020 commencement exercises and watch party has been postponed to Sunday evening due to the forecast of inclement weather.
Westerly High School was originally scheduled to host the program tonight but rain, at times heavy, is expected for most of the day and into this evening.
A graduation video, which will include all of the traditional speeches from students, administrators and guests, will be shown starting at 9 p.m. at the Misquamicut Drive-In. The video will also be shown online.The audience at the drive-in will be limited to one vehicle per member of the class.
The annual in-person ceremony on Augeri Field could not be conducted this year due to restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 imposed by state officials.
While the rain tonight might stop by 9 tonight, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said officials are concerned it will be raining as students and their families were arriving and that the rain might make traversing the drive-in parking lot difficult.
— Dale P. Faulkner
