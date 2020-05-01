WESTERLY — The seasonal economy and the lure of the town's coastline were central topics during a news conference Friday at Town Hall on COVID-19 and efforts to avoid its spread.
Gov. Gina Raimondo's current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 8 and she has indicated the order will be lifted or loosened. A phased reopening of the state, discussed by the governor, would see state beaches open around Memorial Day as part of the second phase.
The owners of the town's seasonal restaurants, rental property, and other services are eager to learn of the state's plan, said Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president. Customer and worker safety will be the business owners' first priority but they must also weigh the effects of potential restrictions which "may tip the scale and force some to stay shuttered this season. Simply put they will not open if it's evident it's a guaranteed money losing proposition," Konicki said.
Town Council President Christopher Duhamel also acknowledged the uncertainty the business owners face and its potential effect on the town and its finances.
"Westerly will be very much affected by what the governor's decisions are. Westerly relies very heavily upon the beaches being open and the businesses being able to be open. We fully understand that public health and safety comes first but we do have to look at what the consequences are," Duhamel said.
The Town Council counts on revenue from the state hotel, meal, and beverage taxes as well as a share of parking fees generated at Misquamicut State Beach each year when it develops the municipal budget. Significant reductions in the projected revenue will necessitate modifications to the 2020-21 budget the council approved recently, Duhamel said. Anticipating the possible reduction in revenue, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney has identified expenditures that could be forestalled.
State officials are aware of the business owners' concerns, Konicki said. Both Konicki and Duhamel praised Raimondo for her work to keep state residents safe.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey asked for continued compliance with the governor's social distancing guidelines and restrictions especially as the warm weather brings more people outdoors.
"As the weather gets nicer we're all in this together. Let's get through this together, let's work together and I ask for compliance from everyone," Lacey said.
While out of state visitors are not allowed to walk on beaches in the town, Lacey said restrictions on boat yards and marinas were recently relaxed to allow out of state boat owners who keep their boats in the town to work on their boats at local boat yards and marinas.
Emergency Management Director Amy Grzybowski reported that 550 meals were delivered Friday to needy individuals in Westerly and the surrounding region. Fifty of the meals were donated by Ocean House; the bulk of the meals were from the state through the University of Rhode Island. Grzybowski said the meals will continue to be available on Fridays through the end of the month.
The Watch Hill Fire Department, Grzybowski said, collected 72 sleep apnea machines as part of a project underway by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp., the University of Rhode Island, the state Department of Health, fire departments and other hospital and industry partners across the state to collect and refurbish the machines to serve as supplementary equipment to hospitals that are treating patients affected by COVID-19.
Westerly Hospital was treating two patients who were admitted for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Grzybowski.
Principal Town Planner Ben Delaney will start working with small business owners on applications for 2020 Small Business Stabilization Fund for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 grants. The federal program focuses on businesses with five or fewer employees. Grants of $5,000 are available for up to 10 local businesses, Rooney said. Delaney can be contacted at bdelaney@westerlyri.gov or 401-348-2550.
Local businesses have benefited from more than $38,000 in sales generated from the first two Shop Local Live events on the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page, Konicki said. The third event is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event can be viewed here.
