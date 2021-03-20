WESTERLY — State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy knows well the frustration caused by hours spent in front of a computer screen trying and trying to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
About one week ago, Kennedy, 60, thought he was close to making an appointment on the state vaccination website only to see the appointments he was booking vanish as the website crashed multiple times. Then on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, he put off sleep and instead spent several fruitless hours trying to make an appointment.
Finally, on Friday, the Democrat lawmaker who represents Westerly and Hopkinton succeeded in making an appointment for Saturday to get at shot at the Walmart Supercenter store in Westerly.
"I know what my constituents are dealing with. It is so difficult," Kennedy said Friday.
Kennedy along with state Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, and state Rep. Sam Azzinaro, D-Westerly, all expressed relief Friday while discussing news that the town has been approved by Gov. Daniel McKee to host a vaccine center when the vaccine is made available to all state residents over the age of 16. McKee has set April 19 as the target date for making the vaccine available to the broader segment of the population but lawmakers said the timing will depend on when increased supplies are directed to Rhode Island by the federal government.
"We've been working on this for the past month or so. The rollout of the vaccination program was a bit bumpy initially but they’ve worked out the kinks. A lot of it, to be fair, is the vaccine supply," Algiere said.
The vaccine center could be established at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, which has been used for vaccine rounds to the 75-and-older population and then those 60 and older and to local teachers or, Kennedy said, a larger facility might be used. Additionally, a larger regional center will open in West Kingston at a large building owned by Schneider Electric.
The Westerly center will likely also be considered a regional one, but Kennedy said lawmakers are hopeful it will be used mostly by Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond residents. Details on how registration will be handled have not been worked out, but Kennedy said it looks like the state vaccine registration website will be used.
"Until the state sees an actual increase in the number of doses from the federal government, they can't activate [the West Kingston] site either," Kennedy said.
Kennnedy, Algiere and Azzinaro have been pushing state officials to turn their attention to Washington County. State officials said they have focused more on urban area such as Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls because the virus has been most prevalent in those communities.
"My biggest concern right along has been how difficult this has been for people in our area," Kennedy said. "So many times people feel that no one in state government in Providence recognizes the significance of this area. We are citizens of the state of Rhode Island down here and we are entitled to the same health and safety and welfare as the people in the Providence area. We should not be pitting community against community. Unfortunately this area has not been getting its fair share."
In addition to Walmart, which is receiving vaccine allotments directly from the federal government, the vaccine is available at some CVS and Walgreens locations. Some Stop & Shop pharmacies in the state are also offering the vaccine.
"And now with the governor's announcement that Westerly is going to receive a vaccine center we are hoping that will address the need of this area," Algiere said. "We have received numerous phone calls from people who were concerned because they could not get the vaccine and they were eligible."
Azzinaro said lawmakers had received hundreds of phone calls and email messages asking about the vaccine and how it is being distributed in the state.
"In my conversations with the governor and his chief of staff, I have reminded them that Westerly is in Rhode Island and that just because we are not close to Providence doesn't mean we don't need the vaccine down here," Azzinaro said.
There are several buildings, Azzinaro said, that could be used in Westerly if a facility larger than the senior center is desired. Additionally, he said, retired doctors and nurses who live in the town could be recruited to administer the shots.
Azzinaro, who received a vaccine at the senior center, said the effort there "worked like a clock. I was in and out."
All three lawmakers thanked and praised the work of Police Chief Shawn Lacey, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and Emergency Management Director Amy Gryzbowski, as well as a host of volunteers, for their work organizing and running the senior center vaccine program.
"It is very complicated logistically. ... The town manager, police chief and Amy Grzybowski have done a great job. It has really worked very smoothly," Algiere said.
Kennedy said he is confident he and fellow lawmakers have the ear of the governor who was sworn in on March 5 after former Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned to take a position in President Biden's administration.
"I have to give credit to the new governor. I've talked more with Gov. McKee more in the in the last three weeks than I spoke to Gina Raimondo in six years," Kennedy said. "There is more open communication than ever before between the state legislators and the executive branch."
