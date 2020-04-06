When COVID-19 began to spread across the country, the impacts on Rhode Island’s commercial fishing and shellfish industries were immediate and devastating.
With restaurants closed, Robert Rheault, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, said fish and shellfish that had already been harvested ended up in landfills.
“There’s no market,” he said. “The dealers were taking tractor-trailer loads of shellfish to the dump because they didn’t have money to send it back to the growers they’d bought it from. Nobody’s going to pay for that. And they weren’t allowed to throw them in the water because they come from different growing areas and you’re worried about introducing disease.
"… Mountains and mountains of fresh fish went to the dump, too, because when you lose your food service, most people don’t like to cook fish at home. The vast majority of fish is cooked in a restaurant.”
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rhode Island aquaculture industry had been expanding. In 2019, the the total value of shellfish crops was $5.8 million and the industry employed about 200 people.
Coastal Resources Management Council Aquaculture and Fisheries Coordinator David Beutel said the consequences of the evaporation of the major markets for shellfish are now being felt at all levels of the industry.
“They can’t sell product because most of it goes to restaurants,” he said. “There are some minor sales going on. Their cash flow’s greatly affected, so they can’t purchase the seed that they need, so this will definitely have an effect on the future crop. They can’t keep their help employed, so they’re certainly worried for their staff.”
The fin fishery is also suffering. Christopher Brown, executive director of the Rhode Island Commercial Fishermen’s Association, said the impact varied according to vessel size and catch. Social distancing is difficult, if not impossible, on a boat.
“Guys that have four crewmen look at the health implications more than guys that have one,” he said. “I have one crewman, so I know exactly where he is all the time. He stays at home with his kids. He’s a single dad, and they hunker down and they’re dong the right thing — social distancing, washing hands, all of it. I’m doing the same things as him, so there’s a spirit of reciprocity on the boat.”
Brown, whose vessel, the Proud Mary, is docked at Pt. Judith, said that these days, he is doing things a little differently.
“I think everybody that can work should work, but there’s a difference between being tough and being stupid, and no one wants to be stupid in this commercial business,” he said. “We’ve been unloading ourselves. We take the fish, we drop them on the dock at night and then the dealer deals with them. I’m not dealing with his unloading facility, really. I’m isolating myself as much as possible.”
State pitching in
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has been trying to help the commercial fishery get through the crisis.
“The traditional markets have been severely disrupted by the economic shutdown,” said DEM Assistant Director Robert Ballou. “We’re really working with Rhode Island commercial fishing and the seafood industry in a wide variety of ways.”
The priority right now, Ballou said, is tracking the funds from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which was passed on Mar. 27.
“Once it becomes available, administering the federal assistance that will be arriving in Rhode Island,” he said. “Thanks to the stimulus bill, there will be a significant amount of funding for the fishing industry to help them cover their losses.”
The DEM has also relaxed some fishing regulations, allowing vessels to increase their catches of certain species.
“We’re making some adjustments to our programs, to help ensure that fishermen have maximum flexibility during this time of crisis to access the resource in the way that makes the most sense,” Ballou said. “Last week, we relaxed the limit of landings of summer flounder, also known as fluke …. Instead of limiting them to a certain limit, which happened to be 2,500 pounds every two weeks, we broadened it to be 7,500 pounds at any time through the rest of this month to ensure that they can access at a time and in an amount that made the most sense for them.”
The challenge now is finding buyers for the seafood. While the large markets, such as New York City, have dried up, there are still customers in cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia. The DEM has also launched a new marketing initiative to encourage Rhode Islanders to buy more local fish and shellfish.
“We are focused on building the local Rhode Island market by increasing local consumer awareness and demand, which we hope will give rise to increased opportunities for Rhode Island fishermen to sell locally,” Ballou said. "By steering Rhode Islanders toward the many opportunities that exist to buy fresh Rhode Island seafood at local retailers and direct from Rhode Island fishermen, we are providing Rhode Islanders with safe and secure access to fresh Rhode Island seafood, and at the same time, supporting essential Rhode Island jobs and the Rhode Island economy.”
Brown said the only thing keeping his boat in port is bad weather, but on days he is not at sea, he's adhering to the state's preventive directives.
“I have not missed a day of fishing yet because of COVID-19,” he said. “We’re catching up on our boat work and we’re working in our yards and we’re hunkering down and we’re doing the right thing.”
As they wait for federal aid, and eventually, the reopening of their markets, some Rhode Island shellfish growers might not make it.
“We have tight margins, high operating expenses,” Rheault said. “Our labor costs are high. We don’t have the giant firms that have better economies of scale. Some will probably, especially the ones that are tenuous and on the edge, not be able to weather the storm.”
The DEM’s guide to sources of local seafood can be found at:
