WESTERLY — The Westerly Community Credit Union donated $10,000 to the Westerly Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The donation will directly help Westerly Hospital provide critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for patient care such as testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support. It will enable the hospital’s clinical staff to sustain their resilience and continue to provide safe, high-quality care to their patients and the community. The COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to provide assistance as needs continue to be identified.
“Community organizations need to support each other, especially during hard times,” said Stephen White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “We are lucky to have Westerly Hospital caring for many in the community. We appreciate them and are happy to help support them, especially during these unprecedented times.”
“As gifts to the hospital have been received during the crisis, a colleague recently expressed the feeling we’ve all shared: 'This is a reminder of how much we are supported by our community. They are caring for us and, in turn, helping us care for our patients,'" said Nicholas Stahl, executive director of the Westerly Hospital Foundation.
"And it’s so true. The hospital is fortunate to have the backing of the community always and for many years. Under these circumstances, it becomes even more important and more poignant. To have the support of the Westerly Community Credit Union means a great deal to us.”
To support the Westerly Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund, contact Stahl at Nicholas.Stahl@WesterlyHospital.org or 401-637-4710 or at westerlyhospital.org/donors.
— Sun staff
