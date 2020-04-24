FUNDRAISERS
Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District is collecting used BiPap and CPAP machines to be converted to be used for COVID-19 patients. Machines can be dropped off at the fire station at 996 Main St., Hope Valley. For more information, visit ventilatorproject.org.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has created the Ocean Community One Fund to help businesses that are forced to close or have reduced their operations/services. Any donations received can be designated for one of several support purposes. Assistance is available to businesses in Westerly, Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown and Stonington. The chamber is also accepting donations of items for the Westerly Hospital, including rubber gloves and masks. To donate, call the chamber at 401-596-7761 and someone will take the items from the donor’s car at the chamber offices, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly. Visit Oceancommunityonefund.org to donate to the fund, find information about donating to other institutions in the area and a list of items needed by Westerly Hospital.
Donations to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts' Artist Relief Fund can be made at artistcommunities.org/arf.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund was established to benefit food service, lodging and tourism employees who have been laid off. Rhode Island-based hospitality workers who have recently been laid off are eligible to receive up to $250 in financial assistance to help alleviate the burden of basic financial needs such as food, shelter, utilities, insurance and more. Donations can be made at rihospitality.org/RIHEF-Employee-Relief-Fund.
The Salvation Army is in need of monetary donations for additional food to address the increased request for assistance from households facing food insecurity. To donate, text GIVERI to 71777 or visit ctri.salvationarmy.org.
Stand Up For Animals is seeking donations for its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative, which will provide food and supplies for pets of the homebound. To donate online or for more info, visit standupforanimals.org.
The Stonington Community Center is producing face shields using the center’s 3D printer and laser cutter to be distributed to Stonington first responders and healthcare workers at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. The COMO is asking for donations of materials, cash donations, or face shield visor components printed with at-home 3D printers. Materials needed include 8.5” x 11” acetate transparency sheets, ¼” or wider elastic, ¼” or wider rubber bands, 2.85 mm PLA filament and 2.85 PETg filament. Community members who have a 3D printer at home can help by printing face shield visors and delivering them to the COMO for assembly and distribution. Instructions for printing and delivering the visor component of the face shield can be found on the COMO website at thecomo.org/3d-print-ppe. To learn more about the initiative or make a donation please visit thecomo.org/ppe.
FREE MEALS AND DISCOUNTS
Westerly Public Schools is offering free Grab-and-Go meals for children, Monday through Friday, at Springbrook Elementary School and Tower Street Community Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, from noon-1 p.m.; and the Bradford Citizens Club from noon-1 p.m.
Stonington Public Schools Food Services is offering pick-up meals for children from 8-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, at Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., or delivery of meals five days a week. Call 860-572-0506, ext. 8, and leave a message with name, phone number, address, number of children and meal preference. Visit Facebook.com/SPSFoodServices for more info.
Chariho School District’s Grab-and-Go program provides breakfasts and lunches for students, Monday through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Chariho High School, 453 Switch Road, Richmond. In addition, meals for Saturday and Sunday will be available for pick-up on Fridays.
The Ocean House Food Truck will provide free meals to children Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Westerly Ice Rink.
Dollar General Stores in Wyoming and North Stonington will offer medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.
McDonald’s is offering free Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5, to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. The meals are available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, and feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. Visit McDonalds.com for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Connecticut's hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities are in need of medical volunteers. Gov. Ned Lamont is urging anyone with experience in health care to register at ctresponds.ct.gov.
The Rhode Island Responds system is used to register and credential healthcare and community volunteers who are interested in assisting when skilled individuals are most needed. The program supports a variety of personnel who may be utilized during disasters, all-hazard response efforts and public health activities. To register or for more information visit riresponds.org.
The Rhode Island Blood Center office at 143 Franklin St., Westerly, is accepting walk-in blood donors. For more info, visit ribc.org or call 401-453-8383.
The Town of Richmond is looking for volunteers to assist Richmond senior citizens with any needs they might have that aren’t able to be fulfilled by a younger friend or family member. To volunteer, contact the Richmond Senior Center at 401-491-9404.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is in need of healthy volunteers to help with pharmacy and grocery pick-up and drop off.
HELP FOR INDIVIDUALS
The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter has made access to many of its support groups available online at communityresourcefinder.org or by calling 800-272-3900. Visit alz.org/ri for more information.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts’ Artist Relief Fund will provide grants of up to $1,000 to artists who are in financial distress as a result of the health crisis. Guidelines and the application are posted at risca.online/grants/artistrelieffund. Applications can be submitted at any time and awards will be made on a weekly basis until funds are exhausted.
Goodwill of Southern New England is now offering free virtual, online career coaching services. Services include resume help and critique, cover letter help, interviewing skills coaching, and job search strategies. Individuals can sign up for the consultations at goodwillsne.org/virtual-services. After completing and submitting a sign-up form, a Goodwill career coach will be in touch within one business day to schedule the virtual session. These sessions can take place through web meetings, from any smartphone or tablet, or even through a regular phone call.
IRS Economic Stimulus payments will be mailed to all taxpayers who filed returns for 2018 and 2019. To check on the status of a payment check visit irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Mystic & Noank Library offers a community support group, "Healing During a Crisis," through a video conference on Tuesdays, through May 26, at 7 p.m. Registration is required to join this event. Visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or mail Erik Caswell at ecaswell@mysticnoanklibrary.org to register or for more information.
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is working with employers to help veterans who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis gain employment. OSDRI can offer veterans seeking work financial assistance, job placement services, training and support, and transportation assistance. To receive help from OSDRI, call 401-383-4730 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak with an employment specialist.
The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence and member agencies have transitioned most services to virtual platforms via phone or Internet. Advocates continue to assist anyone needing information or support, and some services have been expanded to best support victims during this time. Shelters are open, and direct services including individual advocacy, safety planning and counseling are being offered remotely. The 24/7 confidential statewide helpline, 800-494-8100, continues to operate, providing assistance and referrals. Domestic violence advocates also offer confidential support through a 24/7 live chat helpline, accessible by visiting ricadv.org. Court advocates are available at McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield at 401-782-4174 or 401-782-3995 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; voicemails are checked remotely. Victims in immediate danger are urged to call 911. If unable to safely call 911, include an address in a text to 911 to alert first responders to your location. Police departments will continue responding to domestic violence calls during the public health crisis.
Rhode Island Delivers offers help for those living in quarantine or isolation. Those under quarantine should not leave home for any reason. For info, call 211 or 401-462-4444 or visit oha.ri.gov/deliveryoptions.
The Rhode Island Department of Education has set up a Distance Learning Helpline for teachers, parents, and guardians for answers to distance learning questions. To ask a question, call 904-414-4927 or fill out a form at highlanderinstitute.org/distance-learning-helpline.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is offering pharmacy and grocery pick-up and drop-off. Seniors in need of deliveries should call 401-552-7661. SRIV will also make phone wellness checks to clients who would not otherwise receive daily checks.
Stonington Non-Profits is a coalition of over 40 local entities offering services for residents during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit stoningtonnonprofits.org for information.
Eligible homeowners applying for tax relief from the Town of Stonington who had a 2017 GL application approved will be granted the benefit without having to reapply. This order supersedes any prior correspondence from the Stonington Department of Assessment to reapply. New filers for tax relief must still abide by the May 15 filing deadline. Any new filer wishing to apply after May 15 must request an extension of time to apply from Office of Policy Management on or before Aug. 15. Requests for extension for COVID-19 related reasons will be approved. The deadline for income-producing property owners to file their income and expense statements under 12-63c is extended to Aug. 15, forms will be available in May. For more info, contact the Stonington Department of Assessment at 860-535-5098 or assessor@stonington-ct.gov.
Tri-County Community Action Agency is offering assistance for individuals and families in need of help with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters are eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services. Residents served by the agency’s South County location, including in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond, may make an appointment to apply by calling 401-789-3016, ext. 2337.
In Rhode Island, constituents can contact the following federal delegation offices for help navigating and applying for the relief programs offered by federal agencies: Sen. Jack Reed, visit reed.senate.gov/contact/assistance or call 401 943-3100; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, visit whitehouse.senate.gov/services/agency-assistance/form or call 401 453-5294; Rep. Jim Langevin (D-2), visit langevin.house.gov/contact-me/email-me or call 401-732-9400; or Rep. David Cicilline (D-1), email david.cicilline@mail.house.gov or call 401-729-5600.
The state of Connecticut has created a source for information for individuals and businesses for help during the coronavirus crisis. Call 211 or visit uwc.211ct.org/covid19resources for information on finances, health care and insurance, transportation needs, emotional support or ways to help.
HELP FOR BUSINESSES
The Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program is offering zero-percent interest loans to small businesses and nonprofits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 measures. A qualifying business or nonprofit organization can apply for a loan of up to $75,000 or three months of operating expenses, whichever is less. To be eligible, a business or nonprofit must have no more than 100 employees, be in good standing with the Department of Revenue Services, have been profitable prior to March 10, with no adverse personal credit reports 60 days past due the past six months and not be involved in real estate, multi-level marketing, adult entertainment, cannabis or firearms; nor be a state elected public official or state employee. For more information or to apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Coronavirus-Business-Recovery/CT-Recovery-Bridge-Loan-Program, call 860-500-2333 or email decdctrecovery@ct.gov.
Local chambers of commerce have postings of resources available to businesses. Call the chamber or visit its website for more information.
Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in Westerly, 401-596-7761; oceanchamber.org/covid-19-resources
Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce in Mystic, 860-572-9578; mysticchamber.org/covid-19
Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in Wakefield, 401-783-2801; srichamber.com/covid-19-resource-guide
Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut in Waterford, 860-701-9113 or 866-274-5587; chamberect.com/coronavirus-updates
