FUNDRAISERS
CultureSECT Economic Recovery Fund supports arts and culture in Southeastern Connecticut, including individual artists, through grants. To donate, visit cfect.fcsuite.com/erp/donate or send a check made payable to CFECT to Community Foundation of ECT, 68 Federal St., New London, CT 06320. For more information, visit culturesect.org/economic-recovery-fund/.
Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Ocean Community One Fund helps businesses in Westerly, Richmond, Hopkinton, Charlestown and Stonington forced to close or reduce operations/services. The chamber is also accepting donations for the Westerly Hospital, including rubber gloves and masks. Call the chamber at 401-596-7761 for more information. Visit Oceancommunityonefund.org to donate or for more info.
Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund benefits food service, lodging and tourism employees who have been laid off. Donations can be made at rihospitality.org/RIHEF-Employee-Relief-Fund.
Rhode Island State Council on the Arts’ Artist Relief Fund donations can be made at artistcommunities.org/arf.
R.I. Good Neighbor Energy Fund is looking for donations to help provide assistance in heating needs to eligible households. To donate, send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909-2459 or visit rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations for food. To donate, text GIVERI to 71777 or visit ctri.salvationarmy.org.
Stand Up For Animals is seeking donations for its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative, which will provide food and supplies for pets of the homebound. To donate online or for more info, visit standupforanimals.org.
VOLUNTEER
OPPORTUNITIES
Connecticut’s hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities are in need of medical volunteers. Those with experience in health care are asked to register at ctresponds.ct.gov.
The Connecticut Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Appointments to donate can be made at redcross.org/local/connecticut.
Meals on Wheels of RI has immediate needs for volunteers in Westerly. Opportunities are available Monday-Friday. For more information, call 401-351-6700 or email osilva@rimeals.org.
Rhode Island Responds is registering and credentialing health care and community volunteers interested in assisting. To register or for more info, visit riresponds.org.
The Rhode Island Blood Center office at 143 Franklin St., Westerly, is accepting appointments for donations.
Town of Richmond is looking for volunteers to assist Richmond senior citizens with any needs they might have. To volunteer, contact the Richmond Senior Center at 401-491-9404.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is in need of healthy volunteers to help with pharmacy and grocery pick-up and drop off.
HELP FOR INDIVIDUALS
Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter support groups may be accessed at communityresourcefinder.org or by calling 800-272-3900. Visit alz.org/ri for more info.
Goodwill of Southern New England is offering free online career coaching services. Services include resume help and critique, cover letter help, interviewing skills coaching, and job search strategies. Sign up for the consultations at goodwillsne.org/virtual-services.
New England Musicians Relief Fund offers grants to musicians in New England. To apply or for more information, visit nemrf.org/apply.
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island offers veterans seeking work financial assistance, job placement services, training and support, and transportation assistance. Call 401-383-4730 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Pantry on the Lane food pantry, located at Joy Fellowship Church, 17 Bowling Lane, Bradford, is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 401-465-7745 for more information.
Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence and member agencies services are available via phone or Internet. Shelters are open. The 24/7 confidential statewide helpline is 800-494-8100. Domestic violence advocates offer confidential support through a 24/7 live chat helpline at ricadv.org. Court advocates are available at 401-782-4174 or 401-782-3995 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; voicemails are checked remotely. Victims in immediate danger are urged to call 911. If unable to safely call 911, include an address in a text to 911 to alert first responders to your location. Police departments will continue responding to domestic violence calls.
Rhode Island Delivers offers help for those living in quarantine or isolation. For info, call 211 or 401-462-4444 or visit ridelivers.ri.gov.
RIHousing has $2 million in available mortgage payment assistance funding for Rhode Island homeowners who are unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information or to apply, visit rihousing.com/HHFRI.
The R.I. chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers mental health support and education for individuals and families. For more information or to volunteer, email info@namirhodeisland.org or call 401-331-3060.
The Rotary Club of Westerly will pick up and deliver groceries, essential items, and prescriptions to area residents who are quarantining or otherwise homebound. Call 401-539-7762 for more info.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church Food Pantry and Personal Needs Closet, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown, is open on Wednesday, 4 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will deliver items to client’s car. For more information, call 401-322-0088.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is offering pharmacy and grocery pick-up and drop-off. Seniors should call 401-552-7661. SRIV will also make phone wellness checks to clients who would not otherwise receive daily checks.
Stonington Non-Profits is a coalition of over 40 local entities offering services for residents. Visit stoningtonnonprofits.org for info.
Tri-County Community Action Agency offers assistance for individuals and families in need of help with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters are eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services. Residents in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond may make an appointment to apply by calling 401-789-3016, ext. 2337.
Rhode Island constituents can contact the following federal delegation offices for help navigating and applying for the relief programs offered by federal agencies: Sen. Jack Reed, visit reed.senate.gov/contact/assistance or call 401 943-3100; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, visit whitehouse.senate.gov/services/agency-assistance/form or call 401 453-5294; Rep. Jim Langevin (D-2), visit langevin.house.gov/contact-me/email-me or call 401-732-9400; or Rep. David Cicilline (D-1), email david.cicilline@mail.house.gov or call 401-729-5600.
Connecticut has created a source for information for individuals and businesses seeking help during the coronavirus crisis. Call 211 or visit uwc.211ct.org/covid19resources for information on finances, health care and insurance, transportation needs, emotional support or ways to help.
HELP FOR BUSINESSES
Child Care Stabilization Grants from the R.I. Department of Human Services are designed to alleviate economic and operational hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All R.I. licensed child care providers are eligible to apply for grants, which range in amounts from $3,000 to up to $50,000 per site. Applications and information are available at kids.ri.gov. Applications will be open through May 7.
Chelsea Groton Bank Small Business Relief Loan up to $10,000 in funding while working to recover from challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information, visit chelseagroton.com/SmallBusinessRelief or call 860-448-4195.
Restaurant Revitalization Fund from the U.S. Small Business Administration provides funds to small restaurants affected by the pandemic. For application requirements, eligibility, and a program guide, visit sba.gov/restaurants.
Chambers of commerce have postings of resources available to businesses. Call the chamber or visit its website for more info.
• Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in Westerly, 401-596-7761; oceanchamber.org/covid-19-resources
• Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce in Mystic, 860-572-9578; mysticchamber.org/covid-19
• Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in Wakefield, 401-783-2801; srichamber.com/covid-19-resource-guide
• Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut in Waterford, 860-701-9113 or 866-274-5587; chamberect.com/coronavirus-updates
