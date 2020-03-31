Fundraisers
Ella's Food & Drink in Westerly has started a GoFund Me fundraiser to help pay its employees while during the time the restaurant is shut down. Visit facebook.com/ellasfoodanddrink for more information.
United Way of Rhode Island has created a statewide day of giving called #401Gives. Funds for over 300 non-profits in Rhode Island will be raised when the community needs it most. Donations are given to a non-profit designated by the donor. The giving will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, and continue through Thursday, April 2, at 5:59 a.m. The first $50,000 raised will be matched by the Rhode Island Foundation. To donate or for more information, visit 401gives.org.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has created the Ocean Community One Fund to help businesses that are forced closed, or have reduced their operations/services by government order or circumstances related to the COVID-19 health crisis. Any donations received can be specifically designated for one of several donor-designated support purposes. Assistance is available to businesses in Westerly, Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown and Stonington. The chamber is also currently accepting donations of items for the Westerly Hospital, including rubber gloves and masks. To donate, call the chamber at 401-596-7761 and someone will take the items from the donor’s car at the chamber offices, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly. Visit Oceancommunityonefund.org to donate to the fund, information about donating to other institutions in the area and to find a list of items needed by Westerly Hospital.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund was established to benefit foodservice, lodging and tourism employees who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 situation. Rhode Island-based hospitality workers who have recently been laid off are eligible to receive up to $250 in financial assistance to help alleviate the burden of basic financial needs such as food, shelter, utilities, insurance and more. Donations can be made at rihospitality.org/RIHEF-Employee-Relief-Fund.
The Salvation Army is in need is for monetary donations for additional food to address the increased request for assistance from households facing food insecurity due the COVID-19 crisis. To donate, text GIVERI to 71777 or visit ctri.salvationarmy.org.
Stand Up For Animals is seeking donations for its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative which will provide food and supplies for pets of the homebound. To donate online or for more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
The Stonington High School Crew Team is holding a row-a-thon to help raise funds for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Visit stoningtoncrew.org/pnc to donate or for more information.
Free meals and discounts
Westerly Public Schools will offer free Grab and Go meals for children, Monday through Friday, at Springbrook Elementary School and Tower Street Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, from noon to 1 p.m.; and the Bradford Citizens Club from noon to 1 p.m.
Stonington Public Schools Food Services will offer pick up meals for children from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, at Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., or delivery of meals five days a week. Call 860-572-0506, ext. 8, and leave a message with name, phone number, address, number of children and meal preference. Visit Facebook.com/SPSFoodServices for more information.
Ocean House Food Truck will provide free meals to children Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Westerly Ice Rink.
Dollar General Stores in Wyoming and North Stonington will offer medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.
Volunteer opportunities
Connecticut's hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities are in need of medical volunteers. Gov. Ned Lamont is urging anyone with experience in healthcare to register at ctresponds.ct.gov.
Rhode Island Blood Center office at 143 Franklin St., Westerly, is accepting walk-in blood donors. For more information, visit ribc.org or call 401-453-8383.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is in need of healthy volunteers to help with pharmacy and grocery pick up and drop off.
Help for individuals
During the COVID-19 crisis, the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter has made access to many of its support groups available online at communityresourcefinder.org or by calling 800-272-3900. Visit alz.org/ri for more information.
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is working with employers to help veterans who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis gain employment. OSDRI can offer veterans seeking work financial assistance, job placement services, training and support, and transportation assistance. To receive help from OSDRI, call 401-383-4730 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak with an employment specialist.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is offering pharmacy and grocery pick up and drop off. Seniors in need of deliveries should call 401-552-7661. SRIV will also make phone wellness checks to clients who would not otherwise receive daily checks.
Tri-County Community Action Agency is offering assistance for individuals and families in need of with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters are eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services. Residents served by the agency’s South County location, including in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond, may make an appointment to apply by calling 401-789-3016, ext. 2337.
Wheeler Library will hold a free webinar, Coping in Stressful Times for parents, on Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m. The webinar will be hosted by two licensed psychologists who will discuss how to cope with anxiety, social isolation, and uncertainty during the COVID-19 outbreak. To register or for more information, visit highperformance-parenting.com/events
In Rhode Island, constituents can contact the following federal delegation offices for help navigating and applying for the relief programs offered by federal agencies: Sen. Jack Reed, visit reed.senate.gov/contact/assistance or call 401 943-3100; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse,visit whitehouse.senate.gov/services/agency-assistance/form or call 401 453-5294; Rep. Jim Langevin (D-2), visit langevin.house.gov/contact-me/email-me or call 401 732-9400; or Rep. David Cicilline (D-1), email david.cicilline@mail.house.gov or call 401 729-5600.
The state of Connecticut has created a source for information for individuals and businesses for help during the coronavirus crisis. Call 211 or visit uwc.211ct.org/covid19resources for information on finances, healthcare and insurance, transportation needs, emotional support or ways to help.
Help for businesses:
The Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program is offering zero percent interest loans to small businesses and nonprofits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 measures. A qualifying business or nonprofit organization can apply for a loan of up to $75,000 or three months of operating expenses, whichever is less. To be eligible, a business or nonprofit must have no more than 100 employees, be in good standing with the Department of Revenue Services, have been profitable prior to March 10, with no adverse personal credit reports 60 days past due the past six months and not be involved in real estate, multi-level marketing, adult entertainment, cannabis or firearms; nor be a state elected public official or state employee. For more information or to apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Coronavirus-Business-Recovery/CT-Recovery-Bridge-Loan-Program, call 860-500-2333 or email decdctrecovery@ct.gov.
Local chambers of commerce have postings of resources available to businesses. Call the chamber or visit its website for more information.
Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in Westerly, 401-596-7761; oceanchamber.org/covid-19-resources
Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce in Mystic, 860-572-9578; mysticchamber.org/covid-19
Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in Wakefield, 401-783-2801; srichamber.com/covid-19-resource-guide
Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut in Waterford, 860-701-9113 or 866-274-5587; chamberect.com/coronavirus-updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.