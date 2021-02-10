STONINGTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed per week in the community continues to decline, but data shows the rate of infection still remains considerably higher than it was at the onset of the pandemic in April.
Data released by Ledge Light Health District, which serves as the principal health department for nine municipalities in southeastern Connecticut, including Stonington and North Stonington, shows that the town had 115 confirmed or suspected cases over a two-week period ending Jan. 30. The data marks the third consecutive week of declines, with figures dropping from 152 cases from Jan. 17-23 and 192 cases from Jan. 10-16.
The numbers are a great sign as the community moves to begin vaccinating elderly residents in the coming weeks, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a weekly address published to the town website, but she said the community must remain vigilant, continue to follow social distancing protocols and look out for one another.
“We are still experiencing higher numbers than we did in April and all need to do our part to protect each other,” she said. “As noted on the website, Town Hall and Human Services will remain in 'appointment only' mode at this time.”
“We know there is a need for healthy, social interactions, but please wear masks and take all necessary precautions to help stop the spread. Please also keep in mind that limiting the people you interact with can help with critical contact tracing efforts,” she continued.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Stonington has reported a total of 838 cases among residents and COVID-19 has been cited as a contributing factor in an estimated 27 deaths.
Across the region, towns have had success in the past few weeks fighting back against a post-holiday surge in infections.
According to data available through both Ledge Light and the Connecticut Department of Health, the district’s nine municipalities reported a record-high 876 new cases in the week ending Jan. 9. Those numbers have since declined, however, with 804 new cases the week ending Jan. 16, 610 new cases for the week ending Jan. 23 and just 467 new cases in the week ending Jan. 30. Data for the week ending Feb. 6 has not yet been released.
Even with the recent decline in rate, the weekly number of new cases remains higher than at any point prior to the week ending on Nov. 14, 2020.
In North Stonington, there has also been a slight decline in the number of new cases diagnosed in recent weeks. According to Ledge Light data, the town had 28 new cases over a two-week period ending Jan. 30. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 208 confirmed or suspected cases in North Stonington residents, with the coronavirus contributing to three deaths.
