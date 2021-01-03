FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Senate and House convene in the Hall of the House for opening session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Connecticut lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol building Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to kick off a new legislative session that's expected to focus on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the state's budget challenges. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)