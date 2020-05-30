NORTH STONINGTON — Residents in town are being asked to weigh in on a budget that, if passed, would represent a 0.79-mil increase in the town’s tax rate.
Members of the Board of Finance will host a virtual town hall meeting on Monday evening that will give taxpayers an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed 2020-21 fiscal budget. The spending plan calls for a $411,000 increase compared to current spending, or 2.03%. First Selectman Mike Urgo said a large portion of the increase relates to debt services, as the town will see increases in their payments as a result of recent school renovations.
“I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job of trying to keep a budget that is reasonable and responsible given the circumstances but doesn’t neglect our responsibility to manage the town and schools properly,” Urgo said.
For the town, the combined overall budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year would be $20,687,781. Officials said this spending would include $14.12 million in education, $5.04 million in general government spending, $1.2 million for debt and $320,175 for capital expenditures.
Debt obligations account for the largest increase in spending, representing a 13.05% increase, or $139,000, which Urgo said was the result of costs related to the school renovation projects. Urgo said the town had drawn down on debt spending in recent years, which would potentially make it easier to absorb the costs, but noted residents will see a small increase in the coming years.
The education budget calls for a 2.5%, or $344,000, increase in spending over the current fiscal year. Under the proposal, general government spending is up by just 0.71%, or $35,656, and capital expenditures are expected to decline by 25.16% with a proposed reduction of $107,650 over the current year.
If approved, officials said the proposed budget would increase the town’s mil rate from 29 to 29.79. Budget documents are available to the public on the town’s website at https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/.
Urgo said it was a difficult year to formulate a budget, but he is proud of what the town has presented. He said officials with all town boards worked together to try and balance the town’s needs with the needs of residents and business owners, many of whom have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been able to keep the budget from increasing much in recent years, and this year the spending on the general government side is no different,” Urgo said. “We are once again proposing something that would limit (general government) spending to an increase of less than 1%, and I believe this will help us to maintain and even enhance some services.”
One area where the added spending would pay dividends is at Wheeler Library. According to budget documents, the library is expected to receive an increase of $55,000 from the town, which Urgo said would help to not only maintain the library’s programs and services, many of which are free to local families, but even expand opportunities.
With a budget recommendation that seeks to limit increases because of financial constraints potentially facing residents, Urgo said the library provides a number of valuable resources for the entire community.
“These resources and programs will be as important as ever,” he said.
The Monday hearing, which will be virtual-only as a result of social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live, with residents able to connect through either Zoom or by telephone. The meeting will be at 6 p.m., and those who wish to speak will be asked to sign up before the meeting.
For more information, including instructions on how to join the virtual meeting, visit https://www.northstoningtonct.gov/home/news/north-stonington-annual-finance-public-hearing-june-1-600pm.
