JASMINE BABBITT, Chariho volleyball, Senior: Babbitt, a middle hitter, finished with 23 kills in two matches for the Chariho volleyball team. Chariho split its first two matches of the season.

HANNA LASKEY, Stonington gymnastics, Senior: Laskey posted Stonington’s top all-around score with a 34.9 in the Bears’ final competition of the season. Laskey finished first in bars and beam as Stonington had its top score of the season at 138.2.

ALEXA BEAL, Westerly volleyball, Senior: Beal had six kills and three aces in the Bulldogs’ lone match of the week. Beal is an outside hitter and team captain.

