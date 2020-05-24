KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Couple and Family Therapy Clinic is offering support for parents, children, adolescents, couples and individuals facing the challenges of adjusting to the demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic’s “Keeping It Together” program is offering telehealth video or phone meetings with advanced masters-level students skilled in family and couple conflict resolution, communication skills, parenting techniques and coping strategies. Two meetings are being offered free of charge, with follow-up phone check-ins for anyone who requests them. Clients can transition to more traditional therapeutic services as needed.
All services are supervised by the University of Rhode Island Couple and Family Therapy Program faculty members who are licensed marriage and family therapists and supervisors approved by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
For more information, call 401-874-5956 or visit uri.edu/cftclinic.
